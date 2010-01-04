Wedding Thank-You Notes: The Fill-in-the-Blank Edition

Her presence was more important than her present. Mention how much you appreciate her being there; the gift can be secondary.



Dear (NAME),



My wedding would not have been complete—or as much fun—without you. Thanks for (DRIVING EIGHT HOURS/BUYING A PLANE TICKET/RESCHEDULING YOUR VACATION) to be there. And thank you for the (TOAST/CRAZY THING YOU DID AT THE RECEPTION). I can always count on you to make me (LAUGH/CRY—IN A GOOD WAY).



I was so happy to open the (GIFT) you sent us. You know me too well! Of course I will use it to (BAKE THE BROWNIE RECIPE YOU GAVE ME/EAT LUCKY CHARMS, JUST LIKE COLLEGE/DECORATE THE GUEST ROOM SO YOU CAN COME VISIT). But having you with me on the big day was the best gift. How would I have (FOUND MY SHOES/DEALT WITH MY MOTHER-IN-LAW/FINALLY GOTTEN A GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE) without you?



Thank you for sticking by me and supporting me all these years.



Love,



(YOUR NAME)