Wedding Thank-You Notes: The Fill-in-the-Blank Edition
For a Friend of Your Parents
She’s known you since you were “this big,” so she’ll call your mother and tell her how lovely your note was. Make it thoughtful (even if you haven’t seen this family friend since the third grade).
Dear (NAME),
I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the (GIFT) you gave me and (NEW HUSBAND’S NAME). That was so generous and thoughtful. As I’m sure (MOM OR DAD) has told you, I’m really eager to (COOK MORE/DECORATE OUR NEW APARTMENT/ENTERTAIN MORE OFTEN/ETC.), so this will definitely come in handy.
It meant so much to me that you were able to come to the wedding. I loved being able to introduce (NEW HUSBAND’S NAME) to all of the family friends who have known me for years. He really enjoyed meeting you after hearing so much about you.
We hope you had a great time. Your (EXCEPTIONAL DANCING/HILARIOUS STORYTELLING ON THE VIDEO/HELP FINDING THE LOST FLOWER GIRL) won’t be forgotten!
Thanks again,
(YOUR NAME)
For Your College Roommate or Best Friend
Her presence was more important than her present. Mention how much you appreciate her being there; the gift can be secondary.
Dear (NAME),
My wedding would not have been complete—or as much fun—without you. Thanks for (DRIVING EIGHT HOURS/BUYING A PLANE TICKET/RESCHEDULING YOUR VACATION) to be there. And thank you for the (TOAST/CRAZY THING YOU DID AT THE RECEPTION). I can always count on you to make me (LAUGH/CRY—IN A GOOD WAY).
I was so happy to open the (GIFT) you sent us. You know me too well! Of course I will use it to (BAKE THE BROWNIE RECIPE YOU GAVE ME/EAT LUCKY CHARMS, JUST LIKE COLLEGE/DECORATE THE GUEST ROOM SO YOU CAN COME VISIT). But having you with me on the big day was the best gift. How would I have (FOUND MY SHOES/DEALT WITH MY MOTHER-IN-LAW/FINALLY GOTTEN A GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE) without you?
Thank you for sticking by me and supporting me all these years.
Love,
(YOUR NAME)
For The Random Person You Could’ve Sworn Was a Party Crasher
Keep it generic.
Dear (NAME),
I am really looking forward to using the (GIFT) you sent (NEW HUSBAND’S NAME) and me for our wedding. We have started (COOKING/DECORATING/ENTERTAINING) more since we got engaged, so this was a perfect gift. Thank you for thinking of us.
(NEW HUSBAND’S NAME) and I feel so lucky to have so many friends and family supporting us as we start our new life. We appreciate your being a part of it and for being so generous.
Hope you had fun at the wedding!
Thanks again,
(YOUR NAME)