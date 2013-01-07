Unique Wedding Guest-Book Ideas
Paper Garland
Provide a stack of construction-paper strips (like the kind used in grade school to make paper chains) and ask each guest to write a message on one link that he or she then attaches to the chain. Have glue dots on hand so it’s easy to adhere and there’s no dealing with sticky glue. Beginning the day after your honeymoon, remove a link and read it together to relive your big day.
Shell Collection
If your wedding has a theme, extend it to the guest book. For example, for a seaside exchange of vows, place a bounty of shells on a table with a gold-leaf marker and a footed glass bowl. Guests can sign the shells and place them inside the bowl. Getting married in a ski town? Order a pair of vintage wooden skis, or even an old sled, from eBay and have guests sign it instead.
Rocky Display
Provide smooth rocks from a sentimental location (perhaps the lake where you first vacationed) and ask guests to sign them with paint-style oil markers or enamel-based metallic pens. Place them in a glass cylinder, then display.
Personalized Platter
Purchase a bisque platter from a local pottery shop and ask guests to sign it with a special pencil or marker (ask the pottery expert for advice), then return it to the shop to have it glazed and refired. Hang it on a wall, or rest it on a key piece of furniture.
Colorful Prints
Ask guests to leave their mark. Not only is this a creative way to have friends and family be a part of your wedding, but it will also look great hanging on a wall in your home. Afraid of the mess? Don't be. Choose washable ink pads and be sure to have wet wipes available so guests can clean up before the festivites begin.
Canvas Art
Prop a canvas from an art-supply store on an easel and place paint, brushes, and felt-tip markers nearby for guests to sign and illustrate. You’ll take home an original piece of art.
On the Map
For a destination wedding, hang a vintage map of a region (see vintagemaps.com or zazzle.com) in a special place at the reception and ask guests to sign it. Frame the map and hang it in a place of pride at home.
A New Chapter
Pick up a gorgeous coffee table book that relates to your interests as a couple or to your wedding destination, then encourage guests to jot down notes in the page margins.
Sewn With Love
Hang small squares of fabric from a string and encourage guests to sign them throughout the evening. (Yes, your guest “book” will double as decoration.) After the wedding day, pay a local seamstress or quilter to fashion the squares into a sentimental quilt.