As much as we admire a timeless diamond , there’s something about a unique engagement ring that always elicits more audible gasps than a traditional bauble would. (Remember Kate Middleton's sapphire sparkler?) Of course classic cushion cuts and round brilliant diamond rings are always a safe option when shopping for the ring you’ll undoubtedly wear for the rest of your life, but we argue that when shopping for engagement rings, you should opt for a stone that’s as unique as your love story. Whether you’re searching for a colorful stone or an asymmetrical bauble, we rounded up the most one-of-a-kind engagement rings that are anything but conventional.You are going to love whatever rock your fiancé slips on your finger (it's not like your heart's made of stone), but that doesn't mean you can't drop a few hints about the style. Here's some unique engagement ring inspiration to save, pin, print out, or ahem, just dream about.