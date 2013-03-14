50+ Unique Engagement Rings You Won't Want to Take Off

By Rachel Sylvester
Updated May 21, 2019
sofiazakia.com
As much as we admire a timeless diamond, there’s something about a unique engagement ring that always elicits more audible gasps than a traditional bauble would. (Remember Kate Middleton's sapphire sparkler?) Of course classic cushion cuts and round brilliant diamond rings are always a safe option when shopping for the ring you’ll undoubtedly wear for the rest of your life, but we argue that when shopping for engagement rings, you should opt for a stone that’s as unique as your love story. Whether you’re searching for a colorful stone or an asymmetrical bauble, we rounded up the most one-of-a-kind engagement rings that are anything but conventional.

You are going to love whatever rock your fiancé slips on your finger (it's not like your heart's made of stone), but that doesn't mean you can't drop a few hints about the style. Here's some unique engagement ring inspiration to save, pin, print out, or ahem, just dream about.

Tacori Dantela Engagement Ring

tacori.com

Geometric sapphires flank this architectural diamond engagement ring.

tacori.com

Brilliant Earth Morganite Cadenza Halo Diamond Ring

brilliantearth.com

This vintage-inspired ring sports an ornate halo, morganite stone, and pave diamonds nestled in marquise-shaped frames.

brilliantearth.com

Brilliant Earth Nouveau Pear

brilliantearth.com

A chevron-shaped band supports a pear-shaped diamond for a ring reminiscent of the Art Nouveau era.

brilliantearth.com

Tacori Crescent Chandelier Diamond Ring

tacori.com

An intricate crescent chandelier detail sets this diamond ring apart from the rest.

tacori.com

Tacori Simply Tacori Yellow Gold Ring

tacori.com

A marquise diamond center is set in an east west orientation in this high polished yellow gold band.

tacori.com

Trumpet & Horn Havana Art Deco Ring

trumpetandhorn.com

Designed with a cornflower blue sapphire at its center, this art deco ring is surrounded by a halo of sixteen Old European Cut diamonds.

trumpetandhorn.com

Sofia Zakia Rainbow Stardust Ring

sofiazakia.com

Rainbow-colored gems, including colored sapphires, emeralds, rubies and amethyst, comprise this delicate diamond band.

catbird.com

Trumpet & Horn Braswell Diamond Ring

trumpetandhorn.com

Designed in a Victorian diamond halo style, this 18K yellow gold ring features an oval brilliant cut diamond at its center.

trumpetandhorn.com

Sofia Zakia Moon Tear Ring

sofiazakia.com

Inspired by the composer Theophany, this dreamy engagement ring features a single blue sapphire amid arced diamonds.

nordstrom.com

Tacori RoyalT Rose Gold Diamond Ring

tacori.com

Designed to accommodate center diamonds larger than 2 carats, Tacori's RoyalT collection is available in platinum, 18K rose gold, or 18K yellow gold.

tacori.com

A.Jaffe Art Designed Two Tone Halo Emerald Ring

ajaffe.com

A diamond halo surrounds this emerald engagement ring, which is set with conflict-free diamonds.

ajaffe.com

Sofia Zakia Royal Dynasty UFO Ring

sofiazakia.com

Twelve diamonds and an opal center stone turn this celestial-inspired ring into an unforgettable bauble.

sofiazakia.com

Lark & Berry Veto Ring

larkandberry.com

White sapphires and a 14K yellow gold band turn this modern double ring into an instant heirloom.

larkandberry.com

Sofia Zakia Cosmic Witch Ring

sofiazakia.com

Inspired by the lunar phases, this celestial ring is encrusted with diamonds on a solid gold band.

sofiazakia.com

Natalie Marie Jewellery Mia Sapphire Ring

nataliemariejewellery.com

Three stunning royal blue sapphires are the focus of this 18K yellow gold engagement ring.

nataliemariejewellery.com

Sofia Zakia Clara's Dream Ring

sofiazakia.com

The Nutcracker inspired ring designer Sofia Zakia to create this pearl and diamond engagement ring.

catbird.com

Sofia Zakia Sapphire LVNA Supreme Ring

sofiazakia.com

Inspired by the mythological tale of Utsuro-bune, this unique diamond engagement ring features a marquise cut Australian opal.

catbird.com

Erica Courtney Ellen Engagement Ring

ericacourtney.com

Available in platinum, 18K yellow or rose gold, this diamond engagement ring features custom initials.

ericacourtney.com

Lark & Berry Wave Diamond Ring

larkandberry.com

Pave-set diamonds come together to create this nautical-inspired band.

larkandberry.com

Sofia Zakia Lavender Wandering Cosmos Ring

sofiazakia.com

It's hard to miss this brilliant ring, thanks to its lavender sapphire center stone and sparkling, star-like diamonds.

sofiazakia.com

Apres Jewelry The Nova Ring

apresjewelry.com

This engagement ring design includes a modern pave band with an x-shaped halo that sits on top of a morganite center stone.

apresjewelry.com

Natalie Marie Jewellery Quartz Oval Ring

nataliemariejewellery.com

Delicate dotted details surround this ring, which features three oval cut Rutilated Quartz stones at its center.

nataliemariejewellery.com

Lark & Berry Purple Sapphire Ring

larkandberry.com

This truly unique engagement ring features a single 3.3 carat purple sapphire set in 14K yellow gold.

larkandberry.com

Apres Jewelry The Rose Cut Heart Ring

apresjewelry.com

Show your love for this heart-shaped rose-cut diamond set on a pave band.

apresjewelry.com

Lark & Berry Nocturnal Diamond Wrap Engagement Ring

larkandberry.com

Accented with miniature diamonds, this edgy 14K yellow gold ring is ideal for everyday wear.

larkandberry.com

Noemie The Halo Pave Diamond Ring

hellonoemie.com

Despite its timeless setting, this classic diamond ring gets a twist thanks to a lab-grown diamond at its center.

hellonoemie.com

Brilliant Earth Reese Diamond Ring

brilliantearth.com

A petite band made with scalloped pavé diamonds showcases a stunning pear-shaped center stone.

brilliantearth.com

Mejuri Diamonds Crown Band

mejuri.com

Stack this diamond band with other pave rings of its kind, or wear the band solo for a hint of sparkle.

mejuri.com

Apres Jewelry The Ophelia Ring

apresjewelry.com

A hexagon-shaped halo and x-style pave band turn this eye-catching diamond ring into a modern heirloom.

apresjewelry.com

