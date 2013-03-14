50+ Unique Engagement Rings You Won't Want to Take Off
You are going to love whatever rock your fiancé slips on your finger (it's not like your heart's made of stone), but that doesn't mean you can't drop a few hints about the style. Here's some unique engagement ring inspiration to save, pin, print out, or ahem, just dream about.
Tacori Dantela Engagement Ring
Geometric sapphires flank this architectural diamond engagement ring.
To buy: tacori.com for more info.
Brilliant Earth Morganite Cadenza Halo Diamond Ring
This vintage-inspired ring sports an ornate halo, morganite stone, and pave diamonds nestled in marquise-shaped frames.
To buy: brilliantearth.com for more info.
Brilliant Earth Nouveau Pear
A chevron-shaped band supports a pear-shaped diamond for a ring reminiscent of the Art Nouveau era.
To buy: brilliantearth.com for more info.
Tacori Crescent Chandelier Diamond Ring
An intricate crescent chandelier detail sets this diamond ring apart from the rest.
To buy: tacori.com for more info.
Tacori Simply Tacori Yellow Gold Ring
A marquise diamond center is set in an east west orientation in this high polished yellow gold band.
To buy: tacori.com for more info.
Trumpet & Horn Havana Art Deco Ring
Designed with a cornflower blue sapphire at its center, this art deco ring is surrounded by a halo of sixteen Old European Cut diamonds.
To buy: trumpetandhorn.com for more info.
Sofia Zakia Rainbow Stardust Ring
Rainbow-colored gems, including colored sapphires, emeralds, rubies and amethyst, comprise this delicate diamond band.
To buy: $755; catbird.com.
Trumpet & Horn Braswell Diamond Ring
Designed in a Victorian diamond halo style, this 18K yellow gold ring features an oval brilliant cut diamond at its center.
To buy: trumpetandhorn.com for more info.
Sofia Zakia Moon Tear Ring
Inspired by the composer Theophany, this dreamy engagement ring features a single blue sapphire amid arced diamonds.
To buy: $1,020; nordstrom.com.
Tacori RoyalT Rose Gold Diamond Ring
Designed to accommodate center diamonds larger than 2 carats, Tacori's RoyalT collection is available in platinum, 18K rose gold, or 18K yellow gold.
To buy: tacori.com for more info.
A.Jaffe Art Designed Two Tone Halo Emerald Ring
A diamond halo surrounds this emerald engagement ring, which is set with conflict-free diamonds.
To buy: ajaffe.com for more info.
Sofia Zakia Royal Dynasty UFO Ring
Twelve diamonds and an opal center stone turn this celestial-inspired ring into an unforgettable bauble.
To buy: $1,350; sofiazakia.com.
Lark & Berry Veto Ring
White sapphires and a 14K yellow gold band turn this modern double ring into an instant heirloom.
To buy: $1,150; larkandberry.com.
Sofia Zakia Cosmic Witch Ring
Inspired by the lunar phases, this celestial ring is encrusted with diamonds on a solid gold band.
To buy: $1,310; sofiazakia.com.
Natalie Marie Jewellery Mia Sapphire Ring
Three stunning royal blue sapphires are the focus of this 18K yellow gold engagement ring.
To buy: nataliemariejewellery.com for more info.
Sofia Zakia Clara's Dream Ring
The Nutcracker inspired ring designer Sofia Zakia to create this pearl and diamond engagement ring.
To buy: $2,650; catbird.com.
Sofia Zakia Sapphire LVNA Supreme Ring
Inspired by the mythological tale of Utsuro-bune, this unique diamond engagement ring features a marquise cut Australian opal.
To buy: $760; catbird.com for more info.
Erica Courtney Ellen Engagement Ring
Available in platinum, 18K yellow or rose gold, this diamond engagement ring features custom initials.
To buy: ericacourtney.com for more info.
Lark & Berry Wave Diamond Ring
Pave-set diamonds come together to create this nautical-inspired band.
To buy: $4,000; larkandberry.com.
Sofia Zakia Lavender Wandering Cosmos Ring
It's hard to miss this brilliant ring, thanks to its lavender sapphire center stone and sparkling, star-like diamonds.
To buy: $2,890; sofiazakia.com.
Apres Jewelry The Nova Ring
This engagement ring design includes a modern pave band with an x-shaped halo that sits on top of a morganite center stone.
To buy: apresjewelry.com for more info.
Natalie Marie Jewellery Quartz Oval Ring
Delicate dotted details surround this ring, which features three oval cut Rutilated Quartz stones at its center.
To buy: nataliemariejewellery.com for more info.
Lark & Berry Purple Sapphire Ring
This truly unique engagement ring features a single 3.3 carat purple sapphire set in 14K yellow gold.
To buy: $600; larkandberry.com.
Apres Jewelry The Rose Cut Heart Ring
Show your love for this heart-shaped rose-cut diamond set on a pave band.
To buy: apresjewelry.com for more info.
Lark & Berry Nocturnal Diamond Wrap Engagement Ring
Accented with miniature diamonds, this edgy 14K yellow gold ring is ideal for everyday wear.
To buy: $1,150; larkandberry.com.
Noemie The Halo Pave Diamond Ring
Despite its timeless setting, this classic diamond ring gets a twist thanks to a lab-grown diamond at its center.
To buy: $4,550; hellonoemie.com.
Brilliant Earth Reese Diamond Ring
A petite band made with scalloped pavé diamonds showcases a stunning pear-shaped center stone.
To buy: brilliantearth.com for more info.
Mejuri Diamonds Crown Band
Stack this diamond band with other pave rings of its kind, or wear the band solo for a hint of sparkle.
To buy: $555; mejuri.com.
Apres Jewelry The Ophelia Ring
A hexagon-shaped halo and x-style pave band turn this eye-catching diamond ring into a modern heirloom.
To buy: apresjewelry.com for more info.