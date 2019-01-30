11 Best Places to Register for Your Wedding
To help you streamline the process, we put together this handy wedding registry checklist, which will help you keep tabs on what you already have and what household essentials you still need to register for. Once you’ve narrowed down your list and know what items you are looking for, it’s time to pick a store that matches both your tastes and needs.
Brides-to-be who are looking for some classic housewares should check out Target’s wedding registry for stylish linens and celeb-approved dinnerware, while couples who want to make shopping a painless experience for their guests should consider registering with Amazon. To help you find the best option for your registry needs, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about 11 of the best wedding registry retailers.
Amazon Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: Unlike traditional wedding registries which are done in-store, you can only register for your gifts on Amazon from the comfort of your own home.
Return policy: You can easily return any gift that you don’t love within 180 days.
Length of time the registry’s active: Your registry will stay active on the site until you delete it.
Discount: After your wedding date, Prime members can enjoy a one-time 20 percent discount and non-Prime members can enjoy a one-time 10 percent discount on select items still left on your registry.
Most popular items: Cookware, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and electronics.
Perks: Amazon provides curated lists including most-registered for gifts and celebrity wedding registries, so you can see what products other couples are loving. It also has a group gifting feature, so friends and family can contribute to pricier items on your list. Plus, there’s a universal registry option, so you can add items from other sites to your Amazon wedding registry.
Shop our registry pick: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $599; amazon.com.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: Each of the company’s 1,024 stores has in-store registry consultants available who can help you figure out what items to select. Or if you prefer to shop online, you can also make selections, changes, or updates any time on its website, bedbathandbeyond.com, or its handy smartphone app.
Return policy: Your registry itself serves as a receipt, meaning you can easily return items for either store credit or for a corporate check, says Audrey Stavish, bridal expert at Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Length of time the registry’s active: Two years after the wedding date.
Discount: After your wedding day, any remaining items on your registry list can be purchased at a 20 percent discount.
Most popular items: Fine tabletop and giftware, cookware, electronics, and luggage.
Perks: Enroll in Bed, Bath, & Beyond’s wedding registry program and you’ll receive free gifts for registering for certain items when your guests purchase it. The brand also offers a price match guarantee, so if your guests find the same products for less at another retailer, Bed Bath & Beyond will match the price.
Shop our registry pick: Kate Spade Bridal Party Mug Set, $40; bedbathandbeyond.com
Bloomingdale’s Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: The benefit of registering at one of the 38 stores is that a registry consultant can help you shop. If you register on the website, bloomingdales.com, you can shop and manage your registry at any time.
Return policy: You’ll have 365 days after your wedding to return items for store credit.
Length of time the registry’s active: Indefinitely. You can keep it open to use for future occasions such as housewarmings and anniversaries.
Discount: For six months after your wedding date, you’ll get 10 percent off remaining items, as well as periodic special promotions that offer additional discounts. Bloomingdale’s also offers a 20 percent discount on a single day of your choice within three months of your wedding date.
Most popular items: Tabletop china, crystal, and silver.
Perks: While your registry’s active, you can get 20 percent off select dresses, suiting, intimate apparel, and fine jewelry at Bloomingdale’s. Plus, you can take advantage of the company’s partnership with The Travel Siblings. Registered couples will receive exclusive travel perks and access to amenity resorts when booked through its travel consultants.
Shop our registry pick: Waterford Kilbarry Platinum Dinnerware Collection, $13-$215; bloomingdales.com
Crate & Barrel Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: The advantage of registering at one of the 90 stores is that you can attend a Sunday morning Wedding Party event. There, you and other registered couples have the store completely to yourselves. On crateandbarrel.com, you can add items and update the registry any time. Plus, the website features a visual cart that helps organize your picks and coordinate patterns.
Return policy: Merchandise can be returned within 30 days after purchase for store credit.
Length of time the registry’s active: It will automatically remain open for 18 months after your event date, but if you’d like to keep it active longer, you can simply call the toll-free gift registry number (888-249-4155) to request that it be extended, says Marjorie Daughtery, director of gift registries for Crate & Barrel.
Discount: You can purchase remaining registry items for a 10 percent discount after the wedding on two separate occasions: once in-store and once online.
Most popular items: Glass pitchers, bone china dinnerware, and earthenware bowls.
Perk: You can post your registry on Facebook or use a mobile web browser to register on your phone. There’s also a group gifting option for big-ticket items, and when you register with Crate and Barrel, you are given special discounts with a number of their partners, including The Paper Source, The Blk Tux, and Couples Resorts Jamaica.
Shop our registry pick: Ona Large Pitcher, $25; crateandbarrel.com.
JCPenney Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: There’s a wider range of inventory to choose from on jcpenney.com, says company spokesperson Kate Coultas. Of course, the benefit of registering at one of the more than 860 stores is seeing your selections in person. They also have an easy-to-use mobile app that allows you to manage your registry on-the-go.
Return policy: Items can be returned with or without a receipt for a store gift card.
Length of time the registry’s active: One year after the wedding date.
Discount: You’ll receive 10 percent off all items left on the registry for six months after your wedding.
Most popular items: Kitchenware, including mixers and cookware, and bedding.
Perks: You can print 20 percent off $50 purchase coupons valid for items on your registry to include in your announcements for your guests to use.
Shop our registry pick: Power Air Fryer Over, $219; jcpenney.com
Macy’s Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: In its more than 600 stores, experts are on hand to answer questions. At macys.com, you can update the registry any time and use its thank-you card management system.
Return policy: Items can be exchanged in-store for a Macy’s gift card, says Susan Bertelsen, group vice president of wedding and gift registry for Macy’s.
Length of time the registry’s active: Your registry will remain active for 13 months after your wedding date or the last date of activity on the account, whichever date is later.
Discount: You’ll receive a promo code to receive 20 percent off most remaining items on your registry and an extra 10 percent off big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and rugs.
Most popular items: Kitchen gadgets, dinnerware, and stemware.
Perks: If you register with a Macy’s credit card, you are eligible for the Registry Star Rewards program. For everything you buy with your card, you’ll receive 10 percent of the purchase price in rewards dollars to spend on anything at Macy’s. For everything your guests buy off the registry, you’ll receive five percent of the purchase price in rewards dollars. There’s also a Dream Fund Gift Card program that guests can contribute money to. You can use the gift card on anything from fashion to furniture.
Shop our registry pick: Martha Stewart 7 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set, $17; macys.com
Pottery Barn Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: The company offers exclusive in-store collections as well as online- and catalog-only products, so it’s best to register in one of its 198 stores and manage your registry at potterybarn.com. The retailer also has a registry app that allows you to create and manage your registry, scan items in store, and purchase items.
Return policy: You can exchange gifts or return them for store credit within 90 days of your event or within 90 days of purchase, whichever date is later.
Length of time the registry’s active: All registries close six months after the event date, but you can add as many items as you want to the registry during those six months.
Discount: You’ll get 10 percent off any items remaining on your registry or any other items you decide to add during the six months after your wedding.
Most popular items: Dinnerware, towels, and bedding.
Perks: The store offers private consultations to help you set up and manage your registry. You’ll receive bonus gifts when you add certain items to your registry and its gift tracker will let you know who sent what gift, making writing thank you notes a breeze.
Shop our registry pick: Pearl Organic Sheet Set, $95-$127; potterybarn.com
Sears Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: When you register at sears.com, you can use a kiosk in one of its 434 stores to access your online registry.
Return policy: Registry items can be returned for store credit. If an item was paid for in cash and a gift receipt was given, you can return the gift for cash, says Becky Cikoch, e-commerce product manager of gifting for Sears Holding Corporation.
Length of time the registry’s active: Thirteen months after the wedding date.
Discount: There’s no discount currently offered on remaining registry items.
Most popular items: Dinnerware and Craftsman tools.
Perks: The company offers a Give Together feature that allows a group of people to contribute to a gift online, so you can register for the new appliance you need―and actually get it. You and your guests can also earn points when you shop with your Sears card.
Shop our registry pick: Craftsman Drill and Driver Kit, $70; sears.com
Target Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: Target encourages couples to start a registry at target.com, then visit one of the more than 1,800 stores to make sure you haven’t missed anything. There’s also a registry app, which allows you to scan barcodes and keep track of your registry.
Return policy: You have up to one year after your event date to return most items at your Target store using your return barcode.
Length of time the registry’s active: Registrants can manage their registries for up to 18 months after the event date.
Discount: After the wedding, you’ll receive a 15 percent discount for all remaining registry items. The offer is valid for one in-store shopping trip and one online purchase.
Most popular items: Cookware, bakeware, sleeping bags, and digital cameras.
Perk: You can add items to your registry using your mobile phone. Target has also partnered with Honeyfund to allow your guests to contribute to your honeymoon as a wedding gift. You can also personalize your registry page with photos and a custom URL.
Shop our registry pick: KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $350; target.com
Walmart Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: Registering in one of the more than 6,000 stores or on walmart.com offers you essentially the same merchandise.
Return policy: Most items may be returned within 90 days.
Length of time the registry’s active: Your registry will remain active for two years after your wedding date unless you manually delete it.
Discount: There’s no discount currently offered on remaining registry items.
Most popular items: Kitchen appliances, cookware, towels, bedding.
Perk: Guests can add a free personal message up to 90 characters on most items. Walmart also offers a gift wrap option on many online products. They also have an entire registry section dedicated to customizable gifts.
Shop our registry pick: Hotel Style Bath Collection, $10-$20; walmart.com.
Williams Sonoma Wedding Registry
In-store vs. online: You can schedule a private appointment to register with an associate at one of the more than 600 stores, and manage it at williams-sonoma.com or on its phone app.
Return policy: You can exchange or return gifts within 90 days of your event or within 90 days of purchase, whichever date is later.
Length of time the registry’s active: For one year after the wedding, your registry will automatically remain active.
Discount: You’ll receive 10 percent off all unpurchased registry items, as well as any additional items you’d like to add for six months.
Most popular items: Glass bowls, panini presses, and other kitchen gadgets.
Perk: You can receive free gifts when you register for certain products and when your guests purchase items from your registry. Guests can enjoy expedited pickup service and free gift wrap in stores and online.
Shop our registry pick: Le Creuset Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, $130-$420; williams-sonoma.com
