In-store vs. online: Unlike traditional wedding registries which are done in-store, you can only register for your gifts on Amazon from the comfort of your own home.

Return policy: You can easily return any gift that you don’t love within 180 days.

Length of time the registry’s active: Your registry will stay active on the site until you delete it.

Discount: After your wedding date, Prime members can enjoy a one-time 20 percent discount and non-Prime members can enjoy a one-time 10 percent discount on select items still left on your registry.

Most popular items: Cookware, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and electronics.

Perks: Amazon provides curated lists including most-registered for gifts and celebrity wedding registries, so you can see what products other couples are loving. It also has a group gifting feature, so friends and family can contribute to pricier items on your list. Plus, there’s a universal registry option, so you can add items from other sites to your Amazon wedding registry.

Shop our registry pick: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $599; amazon.com.

Sign up for Amazon’s wedding registry.