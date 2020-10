When it comes to wedding gifts , deciding on what to put on your wedding registry is as essential as where to register. The sheer amount of shoppable gift options can be overwhelming to just about any to-be-wed, and that number only becomes even more daunting once you consider just how many wedding registry websites and stores actually exist. Add to that the appeal of running around your local Bed Bath & Beyond or Target with a scan gun, and you’ve got a wedding checklist item that sounds about as exhilarating as it does exhausting. Fortunately, you and your fiancé aren't the first couple to wed—a slew of newlyweds before you learned the hard way what to register for, so you don’t have to.Stumped on exactly what to register for prior to your wedding day? We looked to the shoppers who know wedding registries best—real brides, of course—to get the scoop on the items they regret not requesting from guests before walking down the aisle. While everyone knows to ask for the essentials—luxe sheets, flatware and bath towels included—it’s those few desirable items that failed to show up on their doorstep that left these newlyweds with a pang of non-buyers remorse.The wedding registry regrets range in severity of course, with one bride lamenting about her lack of a proper grill, and another mourning the loss of lawn care equipment. Another even expressed the desire for one obscure item: oven-to-table bakeware. “It’s nice to have serving pieces you can pull out of the oven and take to a dinner party,” says Hallie, a bride from Alabama.Before you check yet another item off of your wedding planning to-do list, we recommend learning a thing or two from the newlyweds who have been there, dont that. Put down the scan gun and settle in for the why-didn’t-I-think-of-that wedding registry items these brides wish they’d added to their list of linens and cookware.