19 Wedding Registry Regrets from Newlyweds
Stumped on exactly what to register for prior to your wedding day? We looked to the shoppers who know wedding registries best—real brides, of course—to get the scoop on the items they regret not requesting from guests before walking down the aisle. While everyone knows to ask for the essentials—luxe sheets, flatware and bath towels included—it’s those few desirable items that failed to show up on their doorstep that left these newlyweds with a pang of non-buyers remorse.
The wedding registry regrets range in severity of course, with one bride lamenting about her lack of a proper grill, and another mourning the loss of lawn care equipment. Another even expressed the desire for one obscure item: oven-to-table bakeware. “It’s nice to have serving pieces you can pull out of the oven and take to a dinner party,” says Hallie, a bride from Alabama.
Before you check yet another item off of your wedding planning to-do list, we recommend learning a thing or two from the newlyweds who have been there, dont that. Put down the scan gun and settle in for the why-didn’t-I-think-of-that wedding registry items these brides wish they’d added to their list of linens and cookware.
Stylish Dinnerware
“I wish I’d gone for something a little more artsy and unique than my classic white dinner plates. I love the Coupe line from Heath Ceramics, which is made in California. A grilled cheese would look as good on a Heath plate as fettuccine alfredo.” ―Paige, San Francisco
A Grill
“I didn’t think about it at the time I was registering, because it wasn’t something I had to have. But we need one now, and they’re expensive!” ―Catherine, Richmond, Virginia
Artwork
“I work at an art gallery called Pace Prints, and they will put together a wedding registry for couples who basically have everything. For example, family and friends can make contributions for a set of prints, and then the couple get to enjoy something that reminds them of their love of art and for each other.” ―Kristina, New York City
Oven-to-Table Bakeware
“I love the stack of plain glass workhorse Pyrex we have, but it’s so nice to have serving pieces you can pull out of the oven and take to a dinner party or put on a buffet that still look nice.” ―Hallie, Birmingham, Alabama
To buy: Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven (3.5 qt.), $285; surlatable.com.
RELATED: Our Favorite Oven-to-Table Pieces
Extra Wine Glasses
“We’re always breaking them!” ―Alison, New Bern, North Carolina
A Cordless Drill
“It would be just as useful, and probably more so, than much of the kitchen equipment we registered for!” ―Faith, Columbus, Ohio
Decorative Pillows
“Sofa and bed pillows in different colors and fabrics add so much to a room, and it would be fun to switch them out for different seasons. Plus, I’d never splurge on these for myself in the first year of marriage, while we’re trying to save money.” ―Katherine, New Orleans
Photo Albums
“We have the one that our official wedding photos came in, but the rest of our pictures—from our honeymoon or the first year of marriage—are just scattered in drawers or still on the computer.” ―Blair, Memphis, Tennessee
Home Decor
“Our kitchen is fully stocked, but the rest of our home could have used some TLC as well with everyday things like blankets and lamps.” ―Emma, Columbus, Ohio
Christmas Decorations
“It may sound weird, but it would be nice to have some really nice ornaments or things to set on the mantle that I didn’t have to buy for myself.” ―Amy, Charlotte, North Carolina
Fine China
“I didn’t register for it because I was being practical, but now that I’m a bit older, I realize it would be nice to have wedding china that I could use forever and pass down to the next generation.” ―Laura, New York City
A Mandoline
“I have always wanted to be able to make thinly sliced onions to top salads.” ―Kathleen, New York City
Safety Equipment
“A fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide detector are needed items newlyweds won’t be quick to spend money on.” – Nancy
Luggage
“A nice set of suitcases for when we travel to visit our families. We also travel a lot for work!” – Liz
Tools
“A lawn mower, leaf blower, or other lawn care equipment.” – Erica
Storage Bins
“Storage: small shelving units, baskets, bins. You end up with so many throws, pillows, and seasonal items that you need a place to store them all.” – Meredith
Cleaning Supplies
“A good vacuum is one of those items you always need, but hate dropping money for a nice one.” – Andrea
To buy: Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum, $280; sharkclean.com.
Experiences
“My personal favorite is a gift basket with assorted gift cards and treats for date night, or a weekend away to make sure the newlywed couple has an opportunity to extend the honeymoon.” – Gina
Outdoor Furniture
“Patio furniture.” – Jasmin