5 Creative Ideas for Wedding Welcome Bags
Celebrate the Past
Take a stroll down memory lane and play up a nostalgic vibe. Pack a clear container with favorite candy from the couple’s childhood that you just won't find at the local market. (Pop Rocks, anyone?) For a personal touch, customize soda bottle wrappers and playing cards with the soon-to-be-newlyweds photos or monograms. Top it off with a disposable camera so guests can capture every moment of the weekend.
Play Up the Destination
Chances are this weekend away is a mini vacation for most visitors. Design a welcome bag that will make guests feel right at home. Pack a reusable tote with beach essentials like tropical snacks, a plush towel, and a floppy hat. Add a personalized touch with a luggage tag highlighting the wedding date (hint: stock up on stickers from the craft store) or a monogram. Toss in a map and a list for must-see local attractions.
Share Hometown Favorites
Capitalize on what’s unique to your hometown with treats locally made and grown. Showcase special picks by creating a well-rounded assortment of delicious snacks, refreshing beverages, artisan soaps, and more. Don't forget to include a postcard and a map for those eager and adventurous visitors.
Cheer on the Home Team
For the love of the game, indulge avid sports fans with a fun wedding welcome idea. Decorate a plain paper bag to look like a ball (all you need is a white paper bag and red stickers), and fill it with a few ballpark snacks (peanuts, pretzels, Cracker Jacks), personalized water bottles, and a DIY monogrammed pennant. Toss in cheap tickets (bleacher seats will do) for a game to keep guests entertained with activities all weekend long.
Weave in Your Signature Color
A predictable idea that never gets old. Start with a bag, basket, or box in your signature hue and use patterned paper for sealing clear candy-filled bags or lining envelopes. Add a refreshment and snacks that coordinates with your palette. Trust us, guests will appreciate the munchies.