Wedding Registry Checklist

Bathroom Checklist 2 bathrobes 1 bath mat 2 bath sheets 4 to 6 bath towels 4 to 6 hand towels 4 to 6 washcloths 1 shower curtain and liner 1 soap dish 1 toothbrush holder 1 hamper 1 wastebasket Bedroom Checklist 1 bedskirt 2 cotton or wool blankets 1 duvet cover 1 mattress and bedspring set 1 mattress pad 2 to 4 pillows 2 sets of 2 to 4 pillowcases 2 to 4 sets of pillow shams 2 sets of fitted sheets 2 sets of flat sheets 1 summer duvet 1 winter duvet or comforter Dining Room Checklist 1 large salad bowl and serving utensils 8 to 12 cups and saucers 8 to 12 drinking glasses 8 to 12 mugs 8 to 12 wineglasses 8 to 12 cloth napkins 8 to 12 napkin rings 8 to 12 place mats 8 to 12 place settings (formal, casual, or both), including bowls, bread-and-butter plates, dinner plates, and salad/dessert plates 2 to 4 serving platters or trays 1 set of salt and pepper shakers 1 set of covered dishes or bowls 1 set of serving dishes or bowls 1 set of serving utensils 8 to 12 sets of silverware including forks, main-course knives, and spoons 8 to 12 steak knives 1 teapot 2 tablecloths Kitchen Checklist 2 baking sheets 1 blender 1 coffeemaker 1 cutting board 1 Dutch oven 1 food processor 1 knife set (including serrated knife, chef's knife, and paring knife) 1 saltshaker and 1 pepper grinder 2 oven mitts 1 teakettle 2 round cake pans 1 round pie pan 2 multipurpose pots 1 2-quart saucepan 2 10- to 12-inch skillets 1 6-quart stockpot 1 set measuring cups 1 set measuring spoons 1 set measuring bowls 2 serving spoons 1 standing mixer 1 toaster or toaster oven 1 whisk 2 wooden spoons Miscellaneous Checklist 2 to 6 candlesticks 1 couch or love seat 2 to 4 decorative bowls 2 to 4 vases 4 to 10 picture frames 2 small duffel bags 2 large duffel bags 2 22-inch wheeled upright suitcases 2 26-inch wheeled upright suitcases 2 50-inch wheeled garment bags Winter Essentials Checklist throw or blanket for the couch flannel sheets Christmas ornaments/tree skirt menorah holiday dishes and linens fireplace tools board games (for nights by the fire) Spring Essentials Checklist vacuum cleaner gardening tools umbrella stand pewter or silver mint-julep cups Seder plate Summer Essentials Checklist picnic basket and blanket insulated wine carrier outdoor table and chairs patio umbrella ice cream maker grill and grilling tools plastic barware (pitcher, tumblers, margarita glasses) beach towels and chairs Fall Essentials Checklist serving platter chip-and-dip tray rolling cooler soup tureen roasting pan leaf blower