18 Unique Wedding Gifts
Great Gifts for the Bride and Groom
Tired of giving cash or buying off the registry? There are still plenty of wedding-worthy ideas for your favorite couple. Get inspired (and start shopping) by these one-of-a-kind picks.
Some of these items may no longer be available. Check out our newest roundup of gifts for newlyweds for more ideas.
Snack of the Month Club
Amid the new slow cooker and stand mixer, a rip-open-and-enjoy-right-away assortment of artisanal snacks will hit the spot.
To buy: Starting at $180 for three months, mouth.com.
Joey Roth Speakers
Chances are this pair didn't make the registry: These ceramic speakers will sound just as good as they look sitting on the mantel.
To buy: $495, joeyroth.com.
Slate Cheeseboard
For the entertaining duo, a hosting tool that’ll make it easy to identify the Gruyere from the English Cheddar.
To buy: $35, abchome.com.
Knot Bowl
An elegant resin and marble bowl that will delight the seafaring duo with its nautical (and, er, symbolic) shape.
To buy: $80, areaware.com.
Flame Pedestal Tray
An electrifying timepiece that’ll take that hand-me-down coffee table to bright new heights.
To buy: $198, serenaandlily.com.
United States Chalkboard Map
Purchasing art for someone else's home is a risky task. This unique chalkboard hanger will let that jet-setting duo mark the places they've traveled and find inspiration for future adventures.
To buy: $100, shopterrain.com.
Home Team Pennant Pillows
For college sweethearts or any couple worth rooting for, a charming melton wool pillow for tossing on a bare sofa.
To buy: $75, schoolhouselectric.com.
Gold Pig Bookends
And this little piggy holds up a set of cookbooks in the kitchen or dazzles a bookcase in the den.
To buy: $30, cb2.com.
Straight Twill Throw
This 100% Australian merino wool throw is worth cuddling up with for movie night, reading the paper, and every other moment in-between
To buy: $180 each, schoolhouseelectric.com.
Black Triangle Laundry Basket
Far from elegant, but oh-so-practical: To have and to hold their dirty wash.
To buy: $115, houseandhold.com.
Pellucid Platter
Handmade to be a tray, but this stunning crystal weathered sterling silver can stand alone as a centerpiece.
To buy: $380, bhldn.com.
Personalized Thank You Cards
A practical gift they can use for years—and years—to come. Bonus points if you help address them.
To buy: Starting at $2 each, pinholepress.com.
Handmade Rope and Cedar Swing
Even if they don't have kids (yet), they'll love the opportunity to act like a child on a beautifully handcrafted cedar swing.
To buy: $295, kaufmann-mercantile.com.
Bird’s House
A decorating piece for their back porch or yard. This unfinished pine house is just the hanger that their new nest deserves.
To buy: $58, plywoodoffice.com.
Frosted Dot Coupes
Delicate hand-blown reminders that they are (and will always be) the toast of the town.
To buy: $35 for two, bhldn.com.