Great Wedding Gifts for $100 or Less
IfOnly Adventure Experiences and Gifts
- Instead of a fine china set or a blender, why not gift the couple a one-of-a-kind experience? IfOnly offers various experience packages, ranging from walking tours with a historian to swimming with Great White Sharks. If you're afraid of gifting a specific experience without consulting the couple first, you can purchase a gift certificate so they can decide on their own. It even comes in a beautiful box so you have a physical gift to bring to the reception.
- To buy: experiences start from $13 a person, ifonly.com.
Marble and Wood Cheese Board
The combination of beautiful marble and natural wood makes for a truly elegant piece, which will become an entertaining staple for the new couple. They can serve cheese, bread, or other hors d'oeuvres on this versatile board that also adds to the tabletop décor, too.
To buy: $30 for a small, $50 for a large, williams-sonoma.com.
Darling Point Toasting Flutes
What better way to toast marriage milestones than with this elegant set of champagne flutes. "Mr." and "Mrs." are engraved at the top make them even more celebratory. The silver-plated stems set them apart from ordinary champagne flutes and will add a little bit of metallic flair to a home bar collection.
To buy: $65 for set of 2, nordstrom.com
Krups Burr Grinder
With 17 grinding settings so they can make everything from espressos to regular drips, this grinder is a must-have for the couple who like to call themselves coffee aficionados. Package this with a few bags of fresh coffee beans and you're all set—they'll be grateful for this gift every morning.
To buy: $75, bloomingdales.com.
Classic Hand-Blown Ice Bucket
A must-have for any home bar, this hand-blown glass ice bucket comes with free monogramming for a more personalized touch. Since it has a classic shape and design, it will fit right in any couple's home, no matter what their design style is. And even better news, the bucket comes with a free gift wrap option so you're all set for the gifts table.
To buy: $69, markandgraham.com.
OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner
Don’t end up drying your washed lettuce with paper towels. Instead, just pull the string on the top of this spinner and be done within a minute. The elegant porcelain bowl makes for excellent serving ware at dinner parties, and it’s dishwasher safe.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Stainless Steel Bread Box
A cooler, more modern take on traditional bread boxes, this stylish stainless steel-and-beech wood box will complement kitchen appliances while keeping bread fresh and out of sight. The lid can be used as a cutting board and has grooves to catch crumbs.
To buy: $120, amazon.com.
Coleman Two-Burner Propane Stove
- Yes, you’re roughing it, but that doesn’t mean your palate has to suffer. Use this range to whip up crowd-pleasers on your next wilderness adventure or at a tailgate. Weighing only 11 pounds, it can boil water in 4.5 minutes using propane.
- To buy: From $10, amazon.com.
Garden Treasures Green Polyester Rope Hammock With Pillow
Large enough to fit two for breezy summer naps, this rope hammock includes a pillow and has wooden support bars on both ends.
To buy: For a similar product: $97, amazon.com.
Breville Duo Panini Press
Gift the newly minted couple a panini press for two so no one has to wait to eat. The press has adjustable levels for thick sandwiches, a nonstick finihs, and a quick-heating function. They'll have fun making sandwiches, quesadillas, and more.
To buy: $70, crateandbarrel.com.