13 of the Most Popular Wedding Gifts of 2021, According to the Knot
The Knot revealed a list of some of the best wedding gift ideas of 2021, and whether you're getting married this year or not, the picks are worth a look. Dubbed the Wedding Registry Awards, the list features some of the most popular home and kitchen products of the moment, according to real couples who used the wedding website to register for gifts between July 2020 and April 2021.
This comes as the site predicts a massive uptick in weddings later this year after the pandemic put a wrench in many couples' plans to wed. So if you're planning your own wedding, have an invitation to attend one, or simply want to know what everyone's buying right now, the list of in-demand products is filled with interesting insights and must-have items.
All of the products are broken down by categories, ranging from kitchen to bed and bath to smart home. The most registered-for products based on data are denoted as the "Couples' Pick," but The Knot also included other accolades based on its industry expertise, like "Editor's Choice," "Best Budget," and "Best Upgrade."
Some of the most notable picks based on the registry data include smart home gadgets, cooking essentials, and home decor. For instance, you'll find items like Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker, a Hamilton Beach coffee maker, and a decorative ladder from Umbra.
You can check out all of the trending gifts on The Knot's site, or just keep scrolling to shop 13 of the most registered-for wedding gifts you can add to your Amazon cart today—some are even on sale.
Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set
Umbra Hub Ladder
Oxo Good Grips Container Set
Coolife Luggage Set
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Thermal Coffee Maker
Amazon Echo Dot
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Cookware Set
SensorPedic Reversible All Seasons Fiber Bed Pillows
Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set
Safavieh Keenan Wicker Basket Storage Chest
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket
- 13 of the Most Popular Wedding Gifts of 2021, According to the Knot
- This $20 White Noise Machine Is the Only Way I Can Get a Full Night’s Rest
- This $28 Anti-Aging Serum Has Given Me the Softest Skin Ever
- This $12 'Shark Tank' Invention Will Save You Money on Condiments, Skincare Products, Makeup, and More