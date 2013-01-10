17 Unique Groomsmen Gift Ideas
Star Spangled Bourbon Set of Five
Give your bourbon-loving bros the opportunity to sip some of the country’s best whiskey. (Which is to say, Kentucky’s best whiskey—that’s where bourbon likely got its name, and where the spirits in this kit come from.) The tasting pack includes five 45-mililiter bottles and a comprehensive guide, so he’ll know exactly what he’s tasting—and maybe even discover a new favorite.
To buy: $49, flaviar.com.
Tool Bottle Openers
Hand-forged in a part of Japan known for its cast iron, these black-lacquered “tools” will make him look like a handyman when he’s really just opening beer bottles. (Unless he prefers Diet Pepsi, of course.) Choose between a hammer, pliers, pinchers, and a wrench, or give him all four—the collection makes a great wall decoration.
To buy: $25 each, poketo.com.
Barrel Aged Cocktail Kit
Whether he’s an amateur mixologist or just a Boardwalk Empire fan, your groomsman can jump on the barrel-aged cocktail trend by steeping his own alcoholic concoctions with this bottle and three oak staves. Just pour 12 ounces of any cocktail mixture into the bottle, add one stave, cork the top, and let the recipe age up to two weeks. (This works best with drinks like Manhattans and Old Fashioneds, so if he’s a Midori Sour fan, move on!)
To buy: $35 (alcohol not included), uncommongoods.com.
Scorzie Score-Tracking Coozies
The ultimate leisure-time multi-tasker: This insulated beverage holder tallies the score for any game up to 21 points (think horse shoes, cornhole, and other lawn games) and keeps his drink chilled in the process. There’s a version for the golf aficionado, too.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Dubost Laguiole Knife Set of Four
Give the grill master a reason to toss a prime rib on the barbecue this summer—not that he needs one. This set of four knives, all with stainless-steel blades and olive-wood handles, brings elegance and ease to everything from picnics to formal dinner parties.
To buy: $100, surlatable.com.
Natural Bristle Shaving Brush
Your groomsmen—from Man’s Men to Metrosexuals—will love lathering up with this old-fashioned boar-bristle shaving brush. Made by a family-run business in Portugal, the brush features an engraved cherry-wood handle and a metal ring to keep the bristles from splaying.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Beach Rocks Glasses Set of Four
Your favorite Beach Boy will chill—in more ways than one—with this set of four 11-ounce double Old Fashioned glasses inspired by some of California’s most famous beaches (Venice, Santa Monica, Zuma, and Malibu). They’ll help him catch a buzz, if not a wave.
To buy: $56 for four, sistersoflosangeles.com.
Turf Coaster Set of Four
His favorite game plays out on AstroTurf—why should his drink be any different? Your sports-mad groomsman can pour a cold one (or two) on a turf-based coaster that, even more than HDTV, brings the stadium home. Who said that life imitates art? Life imitates football.
To buy: $15 for four, bergino.com.
Aviator Cocktail Shaker
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a cocktail shaker! Actually, it’s a cocktail shaker that has been cleverly disguised as a vintage propeller plane! This stainless-steel import—part keepsake, part liquor-cabinet workhorse—brings happy hour to new heights and new meaning to the word turbulence.
To buy: $70, zgallerie.com.
Peary & Henson Aftershave Splash
Named after the first explorers to reach the North Pole, this non-alcoholic concoction mixes astringent witch hazel with softening aloe, making skin feel both firm and soft. The retro bottle will look great on his counter, too. One historic note: When Robert Peary finally reached the Pole, he wrote that his triumph seemed “just like every day.” Just like shaving, in other words.
To buy: $18, prospectorco.com.
Custom Brass Collar Stays
What’s in a name? Everything, if it belongs to your groomsman! Put his indelible moniker on six 2.5-inch brass collar stays. Or choose two engravings of up to ten characters each—three collar stays could, for instance, show his name, while the other three show the date of the wedding.
To buy: $45 for six, owenandfred.com.
Monogrammed iPad Case
Sure, it looks like a classic monogrammed envelope, but it’s actually an elegant leather iPad case. No matter how you look at it, this tote is both a style statement (supple leather in your choice of eight colors) and eminently practical (the soft linen lining helps prevent cracks and scratches). What a cool ‘Pad!
To buy: $59, markandgraham.com.
San Diego Shades
Having an outdoor or destination wedding? Outfit your groomsmen in these limited-edition tortoise-shell frames featuring a hand-painted orange-to-blue fade on both arms. Each pair comes with a canvas carry case and a hand-numbered edition card to prove just how special the frames (and your groomsmen) are.
To buy: $35, hudsonsutler.com.
Sock Drawer Makeover
Instead of giving him a single pair to wear on your big day, revamp his entire sock drawer. For about a hundred bucks, you can select three packs containing six pairs of socks each, in a wide variety of styles, colors, and vibes (think “Prepster,” “Luminary,” and “Exec”). Now if he could just learn to keep them together!
To buy: $99 for 18 pairs, nicelaundry.com.
Needlepoint Cufflinks
This isn’t your grandmother’s needlepoint: skulls, peace signs, martini glasses, and shotgun cartridges are just a few of the hand-stitched images that are showcased on these colorful cufflinks. You can choose from 40 different styles, with each ¾-inch design set into a silver-plated closure.
To buy: $55, smathersandbranson.com.
Old Fashioned Carry-On Cocktail Kit
If your groomsman is travelling from out of town, consider sending this gift ahead of time. His in-flight whiskey will be significantly tastier with everything he needs to mix an old-fashioned (pure cane sugar, small batch bitters, a recipe, and a mini bar spoon/muddler) from his carry-on at 30,000 feet. No matter where he’s sitting, he’ll out-class even First Class.
To buy: $24, uncommongoods.com.
Drink Rocks
Swap ice for these drink-safe rocks made of soapstone and marble in muted colors and bold geometric shapes—all designed to keep his cocktail chilled without diluting it. Pop the “rocks” into the freezer, then use them to add a solid foundation to whatever he’s having…or mixing.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.