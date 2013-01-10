17 Unique Groomsmen Gift Ideas

Whether he’s an amateur mixologist or just a Boardwalk Empire fan, your groomsman can jump on the barrel-aged cocktail trend by steeping his own alcoholic concoctions with this bottle and three oak staves. Just pour 12 ounces of any cocktail mixture into the bottle, add one stave, cork the top, and let the recipe age up to two weeks. (This works best with drinks like Manhattans and Old Fashioneds, so if he’s a Midori Sour fan, move on!)



To buy: $35 (alcohol not included), uncommongoods.com.