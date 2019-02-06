20 Practical Wedding Gift Ideas for the Couple Who Has Everything
If you're scrambling to purchase a thoughtful wedding gift that won't get returned post party, consider one of these useful celebratory presents. Our list of the best wedding gifts covers everything from outdoor grills to portable turntables, so you can ensure the newlyweds will actually use (and, more importantly, appreciate) your present.
Some of these gifts are things they'd never realize they wanted and others are luxuries they've always wished for. Help them start their life together on a happy note with a gift they'll treasure forever—plus, learn how to wrap it perfectly.
Le Creuset Ombre Round Dutch Oven
Beloved cookware brand Le Creuset is famous for its iconic cast iron cookware, and the company most recently launched an Ombre line This round Dutch oven in Ombre blue is a one-pot wonder—not only will it make meal prep a breeze, but it will also makes a major style statement in their kitchen. Form plus function at its finest.
To buy: $310 (4 1/2 quarts) or $380 (7 1/4 quarts), lecreuset.com.
Parachute Waffle Towels
Made from 100% Turkish cotton, these everyday towels aim to up your bath time routine. The minimalist towels are textured in a honeycomb weave, and the subtle pattern instantly elevates even the most drab of bathrooms.
To buy: from $25; parachutehome.com.
Breville The Compact Smart Oven
Buy the newlyweds an appliance they'll put to good use, like Breville's compact smart oven. This countertop essential comes equipped with functions that go well beyond basic toasting—use it to bake, roast, broil and reheat just about anything in your fridge or pantry.
To buy: $180; williams-sonoma.com.
Crosley Portable Turntable
Crafted in a retro palette reminiscent of a 1960s Dansette player, this throwback turntable features modern full-range speakers and an auxiliary input for maximized sound. The portable player accommodates a wide range of record sizes too, including 7", 10" and 12" styles.
To buy: $143; amazon.com.
Aura Digital Photo Frame
This functional digital frame allows you to share and send photos to a frame in another family member's home. As if that high-tech feature wasn't enough, the frame also comes equipped with facial recognition software, so you can create albums of the people you take photos of most often.
To buy: $300; bloomingdales.com.
Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera
Even the most top-notch smartphone camera doesn't compare to this point-and-shoot option from Nikon. Its compact design is ideal for travel, plus the camera syncs up with Nikon's snapbridge app to make photo sharing even easier.
To buy: $497; amazon.com.
Kolo Hudson Photo Album
Available in seven different colors, this simple yet sophisticated album holds up to 300 4x6 photos. Made with acid-free paper, the bound book is ideal for permanently cataloguing Instagram photos and other mementos.
To buy: $55; potterybarn.com.
Monogram Carving Board
This cutting board is specially designed for meat, poultry and other roasts. Made from maple wood, the well along the edge catches juices for seamless carving and cleanup, while the monogrammed detail makes the board that much more thoughtful.
To buy: From $75; williams-sonoma.com.
Leather Luggage Tag & Passport Case Set
Help newlyweds prep for their honeymoon with this luxe travel must-have. This stylish leather set includes a passport case and luggage tag, plus you can personalize the gift with a custom foil-debossed monogram.
To buy: $99; markandgraham.com.
All-Clad D3 Compact Stainless Steel 5-Piece Cookware Set
Whether the newlyweds are experienced home chefs or just learning how to cook, this set has the basic essentials they need to prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner. With two pots and a pan designed with an encapsulated aluminum core, this cookware evenly distributes heat, and flared edges allow for drip-free pouring (read: fewer messes).
To buy: $399; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Booklinen Hammam Towel
The newlyweds might have registered for their share of bedding and bath towels, so gift this on-trend Turkish towel from one of our favorite linens brands, Brooklinen. It's made of super soft long-staple Turkish cotton and is extremely absorbent. Plus, it doubles as a beach blanket, so don't be surprised if it makes its Instagram debut during their honeymoon.
To buy: $65, brooklinen.com.
Instant Pot
It's safe to say that Instant Pot is the one versatile appliance that's taking over kitchens faster than you can say "slow cooker." Get in on the fun with this single, counter-saving staple that does the job of a rice cooker, steamer, slow cooker, pressure cooker and more.
To buy: $99; walmart.com.
Cook's Books Set
Five classic cookbooks (Joy of Cooking, James Beard’s American Cookery, The Essential New York Times Cookbook, How to Cook Everything, and Cook’s Illustrated Cookbook) meet high style in this shelf arrangement that’s so striking, the new couple won’t even feel guilty if they never put the books to use.
To buy: $250, juniperbooks.com.
Ernest Chrome Bar Cart
This retro-chic bar cart (think Studio 54 circa 1977) is a portable thirst-quencher and a statement piece all in one. Adding a little glitz and glam to even unexceptional abodes, this shiny chrome cart on wheels, complete with interchangeable mirror and tempered glass shelves, brings new meaning to the term “on a roll.”
To buy: $199, cb2.com.
Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board
Say “cheese!” Or write it, anyway. The slate cheese board (available in red or black) comes with a maple knife (hand-carved in Vermont) and a soapstone pencil, so that you can identify the cheeses you’re serving by writing their names directly on the board. The board is padded with cork on the base to avoid scratching surfaces.
To buy: $56, food52.com.
Joey Roth Speakers
A widely acclaimed mix of high style and high-fidelity, these ceramic, wood, and cork speakers sound as good as they look. No, they’re not cheap, but neither are the materials or the technology. More than that: haute decor has never sounded so good. The price includes speakers, amplifiers, and all necessary cables.
To buy: $550, ahalife.com.
All Clad Perforated Multipot
Whether you’re serving a big batch of pasta or a seafood boil, this eight-quart stainless steel pot—complete with a perforated insert for easy draining—will more than take the heat. (It can be used for canning fruits and vegetables, too.) Add the couple’s new monogram for an extra special touch.
To buy: $150, williams-sonoma.com.
Lodge L410 Pre-Seasoned Sportsman’s Charcoal Grill
They’ll get fired up about this outdoor tabletop tool that puts the grilling in their hands—literally. It’s perfect for the couple who enjoys camping trips and picnics. The portable charcoal grill has two adjustable heights to control cooking speed. And since it's made of durable cast iron, this piece will be used for years to come.
To buy: $98, amazon.com.
Old Dutch Hammered Water Pitcher
Pour on the charm with this hammered stainless steel pitcher, featuring a sleek copper finish and a brass handle and ice guard, for mess-free serving. It holds 2.25 quarts of liquid—you can even use it as a flower vase when not entertaining guests.
To buy: From $30, amazon.com.
Covered Nesting Bowls
Hand-glazed, heirloom-quality nesting bowls to dress up dinners. Each has a lid that doubles as a trivet. The covered ceramic bowls can also be used to easily transport dishes to potlucks or dinner parties and keep leftovers fresh. Bonus: The bowls can be stacked for convenient storage in small kitchens.
To buy: From $65 (medium bowl), food52.com.
Are you one of those people who finds the perfect gift but can’t get the wrapping right? Follow the easy method in this video, which will teach you how to wrap a present like a pro. Don’t forget to embellish with decorative items, such as a pretty piece of ribbon or a few bows!