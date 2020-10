The struggle to find the best wedding gift for a newly married couple is real, especially when the happy couple you're shopping for seemingly has everything. Shiny new silverware? Check. Waffle iron? They own one. High-speed, state-of-the-art blender? They own two. No matter what innovative new gadget, houseware, or decorative item you consider, there's a good chance the couple is way ahead of you in the shopping department. The task of purchasing the perfect wedding gift is made that much more difficult when a couple opts out of a traditional gift registry since it's impossible to get a sense of what home items they want and need, no matter how well you know the pair.If you're scrambling to purchase a thoughtful wedding gift that won't get returned post party, consider one of these useful celebratory presents. Our list of the best wedding gifts covers everything from outdoor grills to portable turntables, so you can ensure the newlyweds will actually use (and, more importantly, appreciate) your present.Some of these gifts are things they'd never realize they wanted and others are luxuries they've always wished for. Help them start their life together on a happy note with a gift they'll treasure forever—plus, learn how to wrap it perfectly.