8 Exceptional Fine China Patterns for Your Wedding Registry

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated November 17, 2014
Erica McCartney; Styling: Kristine Trevino
On the hunt for the perfect dishware designs? From simple and chic to vibrant and festive, take a peek at these finds.
China 101

Ready to register for your china? If you're registering for everyday, formal, or a set of both, it's a smart idea to see all of the options available. From textured whites to fancy florals, get inspired by these picks.


Still searching for the perfect table settings? We have hand-picked almost 30 more china patterns for your perusal.

Aegean White by L’Objet

l-objet.com

An ever-sophisticated crisp white plate is given a facelift with its textured wave-inspired rim. Also available in gold or platinum.

To buy: $38 for dinner plate, l-objet.com.

Kelly Wearstler Trousdale by Pickard China

pickardchina.com

A sprinkling of gold dots goes from condensed at the rim to sporadic toward the center. This gilded touch is ideal for a candlelit dinner.

To buy: $126 for dinner plate, pickardchina.com.

Kate Spade Trimble Place by Lenox

lenox.com

The illusion of a scalloped edge atop a platinum charger adds visual dimension to your table without the extra pieces.

To buy: $38 for dinner plate, lenox.com.

Mottahedeh Green Lace

michaelcfina.com

A delicate pattern adorns the rim of this dish while the emerald color keeps it dynamic and fresh. Also available in red, blue, apple green, and plum.

To buy: $55 for dinner plate, michaelcfina.com.

Bourg Joly Ajouree Chevet

barneys.com

The pierced edge offers an almost petal-like effect. Stunning atop a bright tablecloth with the color peeking through.

To buy: $120 for dinner plate, barneys.com.

Garden Grove by Lenox

lenox.com

This intricate and modern design will remain as classic as its traditional blue and white color scheme has for years. 24 karat gold accents add just the right amount of glitz.

To buy: $36 for dinner plate, lenox.com.

Prova Prima by Paola Navone

tableartonline.com

There’s nothing subtle about this set. Artistic and lively, the bold colors along the rim look like something made for MoMA.

To buy: $300 for set of 6 dinner plates, tableartonline.com.

Chelsea Botanicals by Mottahedeh

michaelcfina.com

For those who are looking for something with a more lifelike motif, this collection is alive with color and winged creatures.

To buy: $75 for dinner plate, michaelcfina.com.

