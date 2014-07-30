8 Creative Engagement Gift Ideas for the Couple Who Has Everything
While a bottle of bubbly is standard for celebrating any newly engaged couple, you can bet that the lucky duo will have more than enough bottles of sparkling wine on hand to last them well beyond their “I dos.” Instead, our engagement gift ideas are one-of-a-kind options that are both practical and personalized. Have a friend that tends to lose his or her belongings on the regular? Help them keep track of that brand-new bauble with a delicate engagement ring dish that won’t break the bank. You can also give an engagement gift in the form of a home-cooked meal, thanks to the everyday Dinner Made Simple Cookbook that helps even the most novice at-home chefs master basic meal prep. We even included a customized return address stamp in our list of no-fail gifts, since it’ll help speed up the process of sending out a parade of invitations, save-the-dates and thank you notes. Still stumped on an appropriate pre-wedding present? Worry not: These eight unique engagement gifts are a fit for all to-be-weds.
Soiree Set of 4 Stemless Champagne Flutes
Polished and patterned wine glasses instantly elevate an existing bar cart. Each gilded set comes with four flutes adorned with extra-festive designs.
To buy: $40 for 4; nordstrom.com.
Brass and Wood Display Photo Box
Print out some sweet Instagram shots of the to-be-weds and display them front and center in this sleek case. Crafted from brass and real hardwood, this frame-turned-photo-storage-box displays a single photo that can easily be swapped out for another square print when the urge strikes.
To buy: from $55, artifactuprising.com.
Winc Wine Delivery
Help the happy couple unwind with a wine bottle delivery from Winc. The brand's expertly curated wines are perfect for any occasion, and gift boxes can we customized to fit a couple's personal tastes, depending on whether they prefer a bottle of white or red.
To buy: $110; winc.com.
Mark and Graham Wood and Marble Cheese Board
A modern marble and wood cheeseboard makes for the perfect gift for the couple who loves to host.
To buy: $59, markandgraham.com.
VonShef Gold Barware Set
This sleek gold barware set helps any newly engaged couple shake up a celebratory cocktail with ease. In addition to a copper-coated cocktail shaker, the all-in-one set comes equipped with a muddler, bar spoon, strainer and measuring jigger.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Rosanna Porcelain Trinket Dish
Keep track of that brand-new bauble with a porcelain ring dish that doubles as a practical keepsake.
To buy: $14, bloomingdales.com.
Dinner Made Simple Cookbook
As the new couple builds their new home together, let this cookbook be their guide in the kitchen. Each chapter focuses on one ingredient—from butternut squash to salmon—to give the novice chef the best shot at mastering the basics. In addition to easy-to-follow recipes for appetizers, main courses, and dessert, the book also features kitchen cheat sheets (recipe conversions and baking sheet math) to help the happy couple become pros in no time.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Customized Return Address Stamp
If there’s one thing an engaged couple has on their plate, it’s sending mail: Between invitations, save-the dates, and thank you notes, the parade of envelopes can seem endless. These wooden stamps, carved with a name and return address, are a lovely time-saver.
To buy: $45, etsy.com.