All new engagements call for a pre-wedding present, however finding the perfect engagement gift is much tricker than simply clicking “add to cart.” First, there’s the matter of choosing a congratulatory present that comfortably fits within your budget, and then there’s the struggle to please not one, but two separate giftees (with two very distinct personal tastes) using a single item. Not to mention the whole ordeal of hoping your engagement gift ships on time and in one piece. All in all, it’s an exhaustive process that doesn’t even ensure your gift will actually be used by the couple in question. In an effort to take the stress out of shopping for your newly engaged friend, family member or co-worker, we scoured our favorite sites to help you find the best engagement gift ideas that won’t disappoint even the pickiest of couples.While a bottle of bubbly is standard for celebrating any newly engaged couple , you can bet that the lucky duo will have more than enough bottles of sparkling wine on hand to last them well beyond their “I dos.” Instead, our engagement gift ideas are one-of-a-kind options that are both practical and personalized. Have a friend that tends to lose his or her belongings on the regular? Help them keep track of that brand-new bauble with a delicate engagement ring dish that won’t break the bank. You can also give an engagement gift in the form of a home-cooked meal, thanks to the everyday Dinner Made Simple Cookbook that helps even the most novice at-home chefs master basic meal prep. We even included a customized return address stamp in our list of no-fail gifts, since it’ll help speed up the process of sending out a parade of invitations, save-the-dates and thank you notes. Still stumped on an appropriate pre-wedding present? Worry not: These eight unique engagement gifts are a fit for all to-be-weds.