10 Common Registry Questions

Sign up for more than you think you should. It might feel presumptuous, but remember―no one guest is going to take on the responsibility of filling all your requests. Rather than judging you for being greedy, guests are more likely to become frustrated if they can’t find an item that fits their taste or price point. The bottom line: Your only limiting factor should be what you know you will use, love, and have room for. In other words, don’t sign on for a carving knife if you’re a vegetarian―you just might get it.



A couple of nonconventional options: You can register at depositagift.com or myregistry.com for cash gifts to fund a large purchase or at weddingfutures.com for stocks.