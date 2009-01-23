5 Bridesmaid Gifts Under $50

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Anthropologie
Show your appreciation with a creative, personal gift.
Alliterative Alphabet Necklace

Anthropologie

These mother-of-pearl and gold monogram necklaces can make any outfit classy (maybe they can even wear them with their bridesmaid dresses?). Available in letters A to Z for a personal touch.

To buy: $10, anthropologie.com. Unfortunately, this product is no longer available; search for letter necklaces at shopstyle.com.

Cocktail-of-the-Month Club

Beatriz da Costa

Continue the celebratory vibe with an of-the-month club that’s actually cool. Each monthly shipment includes a 32-oz. mixer, a garnish, and recipe card perfect for throwing together amazing drinks (think Bellinis, Wild Blueberry Martinis, and more).

To buy: 3-month subscription, $45, stirrings.com.

Bird Flat Cards

sarah & abraham

One can never have enough personalized stationery. Simple yet elegant, these cards with a cute bird design are printed on high-quality paper with matching envelopes. Choose a color for each bridesmaid, from red to chocolate.

To buy: $47 for 52 cards, sarahandabraham.com

Sky Umbrella

MoMa

The cheerful sky inside will be a happy reminder of the special day you spent together. Designed by artist Tibor Kalman, this umbrella is a witty yet practical present (and aren’t they the best?).

To buy: $48, momastore.org

Bloom Bud Vase

Baldwin & Company

Choose a quote from one of the four options to customize each vase (one says, “Reflect the light of your own true nature”). Consider placing a vase at each bridesmaid’s place setting as a perfect vessel to hold her bouquet.

To buy: $24, baldwinandco.com

By Real Simple