5 Bridesmaid Gifts Under $50
Alliterative Alphabet Necklace
These mother-of-pearl and gold monogram necklaces can make any outfit classy (maybe they can even wear them with their bridesmaid dresses?). Available in letters A to Z for a personal touch.
To buy: $10, anthropologie.com. Unfortunately, this product is no longer available; search for letter necklaces at shopstyle.com.
Cocktail-of-the-Month Club
Continue the celebratory vibe with an of-the-month club that’s actually cool. Each monthly shipment includes a 32-oz. mixer, a garnish, and recipe card perfect for throwing together amazing drinks (think Bellinis, Wild Blueberry Martinis, and more).
To buy: 3-month subscription, $45, stirrings.com.
Bird Flat Cards
One can never have enough personalized stationery. Simple yet elegant, these cards with a cute bird design are printed on high-quality paper with matching envelopes. Choose a color for each bridesmaid, from red to chocolate.
To buy: $47 for 52 cards, sarahandabraham.com
Sky Umbrella
The cheerful sky inside will be a happy reminder of the special day you spent together. Designed by artist Tibor Kalman, this umbrella is a witty yet practical present (and aren’t they the best?).
To buy: $48, momastore.org
Bloom Bud Vase
Choose a quote from one of the four options to customize each vase (one says, “Reflect the light of your own true nature”). Consider placing a vase at each bridesmaid’s place setting as a perfect vessel to hold her bouquet.
To buy: $24, baldwinandco.com