They’ve been by your side from the proposal through the big day , and now it’s your turn to say thank you with a thoughtful bridesmaid gift While some brides choose to present their bridesmaids with something special when they ask them to join their party (though it’s not necessary, according to the author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life and founder of The Protocol School of Texas , Diane Gottsman), a token of your appreciation closer to your wedding date is something every bride should plan for. “They have gone through the journey with you and given you a shower, and put in a lot of time and effort in making all of your plans come to fruition. You would give them something nice and something substantial,” Diane tells Real Simple.And while there’s no set price point you should abide by, Diane recommends gifting something that feels personal in the $45–$75 range, or more if your budget allows. “They’re showing you effort, so you want to follow suit,” she says. “There is no set fee, however it has to be something that they like. And you should make it personal with a handwritten note for each of them.”Ahead, you’ll find bridesmaid gift ideas that you simply can’t go wrong with. Happy gifting!