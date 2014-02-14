Anniversary Gifts By Year

By Brigitt Earley
Updated September 13, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey
Celebrate another year of wedded bliss with a unique and personal gift idea.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

1st Anniversary: Paper

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

The paper and pen may have taken a backseat to e-mail, but there’s still plenty of ways newlyweds can have a little fun with this budget-friendly symbol.

Did you dine out on your first date? Stop by that very same restaurant (if you can) to pick up a menu and have it framed. Or, craft a bouquet out of dollar bills and put those “buds” to trying a new restaurant.

Prefer to stay in? Order a personalized puzzle or playing cards, pick up takeout, pop open a bottle of champagne, and bond over game night.

Tag by Regas Studio

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

2nd Anniversary: Cotton

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

With so many household and personal items crafted out of cotton, the second anniversary should make shopping a bit easier.

Rather than wrap up a pair of cotton boxers or a scarf, take a trip to the mall together and buy each other a brand new outfit to wear to your anniversary dinner. If you’d prefer a more intimate evening, buy pajamas and cuddle up on the couch.

Adventure seekers can skirt around the theme by visiting a local amusement park. Just be sure to order cotton candy for dessert!

Tag by Regas Studio

3 of 10

3rd Anniversary: Leather

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Leather is strong, resilient, and gets better with age—just like marriage.

Buy a leather bound journal and jot down sweet sentiments to remind your spouse why your relationship is so special. Leave plenty of blank pages to fill as the years pass.

If you’d rather not purchase animal products, donate to a local wildlife foundation instead. Bonus points for getting in the spirit of the year by enjoying a romantic homemade meal while this (animal-product-free) leather-scented candle illuminates the table.

Tag by Regas Studio

Advertisement

4 of 10

4th Anniversary: Silk

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Silk, a generally pricey fabric, lends itself to high-end clothing items like scarves, robes, tapestries, and more. After all, this anniversary does represent comfort and luxury.

To justify the cost, opt for something practical, like high thread count sheets or something you’ll use every day. And, remember, these symbols are just guidelines. If silk isn’t in the budget, save your wallet by selecting something like an artificial silk (or silk blend) pouch filled with a trinket your spouse has been coveting.

Tag by Regas Studio

5 of 10

5th Anniversary: Wood

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

As a nod to wood, which represents a solidified and long-lasting relationship, buy a small tree from a local nursery and plant it in your yard. As the years pass, you’ll have a tangible and beautiful reminder of your first milestone anniversary.

The fifth anniversary also presents a great opportunity to splurge on something for the home. Perhaps it’s time to buy that one piece of furniture you’ve been longing for.

Tag by Regas Studio

6 of 10

10th Anniversary: Tin/Aluminum

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Tin, a pliable material, symbolizes the ability to weather life’s ups and downs. Celebrate a decade together with something sweet. Many tasty treats (popcorn! chocolates! tea!) are sold in tins. Or shake things up by giving your partner a cocktail shaker or a pan paired with a gift certificate for a mixology or cooking class.

For those who feel confined by the yearly symbols, simply wrap your gift—any gift—in aluminum foil. Just remember to top it off with a big, pretty bow.

Tag by Regas Studio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

15th Anniversary: Crystal/Glass

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

At fifteen years, there’s no denying the sparkle between the two of you but, outside of glassware and jewelry, this is a tough anniversary to shop for. As a subtle nod to the theme, write a short, sweet, perhaps even funny message on a sticky note and affix to the mirror before your partner wakes up. Later that evening, pull out those crystal flutes you registered for—it’s time to toast 15 years together.

Tag by Regas Studio

8 of 10

20th Anniversary: China

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Celebrate this milestone by filling a vase (maybe one made of china) with peonies, a Chinese flower regarded as an omen of good fortune and a happy marriage.

Looking for date night ideas? Save your favorite neighborhood restaurant for another night and sign up for a Chinese cooking or language class.

Tag by Regas Studio

9 of 10

25th Anniversary: Silver

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

It’ll take some creativity to come up with something silver that isn’t jewelry, dinner-, or house-ware. To do so, focus on the color rather than the material. Try assembling a gift basket full of silver colored objects surrounding another theme. A basket filled with an aluminum cake pan, silver sprinkles, silver candles, and a silver cake cutter (topped with a silver bow, of course) would present a great excuse to celebrate the occasion by baking a cake together.

Tag by Regas Studio

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

50th Anniversary: Gold

Philip Friedman; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Ah, the golden anniversary. Celebrate with something gold—a nod to the durability and brilliance that is half a century together. It’s easy to find material gifts centered around this year’s theme, but, after fifty years, take this golden opportunity to gift something more sentimental. A framed poem written in gold calligraphy or a gold photo album filled with a progression of pictures would make a lovely gift.

Tag by Regas Studio

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brigitt Earley