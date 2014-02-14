Anniversary Gifts By Year

The paper and pen may have taken a backseat to e-mail, but there’s still plenty of ways newlyweds can have a little fun with this budget-friendly symbol.

Did you dine out on your first date? Stop by that very same restaurant (if you can) to pick up a menu and have it framed. Or, craft a bouquet out of dollar bills and put those “buds” to trying a new restaurant.

Prefer to stay in? Order a personalized puzzle or playing cards, pick up takeout, pop open a bottle of champagne, and bond over game night.

Tag by Regas Studio