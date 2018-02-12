50 of Amazon’s Most Popular Wedding Gifts That People Can’t Stop Buying
Brides and grooms-to-be, just think of this as your dream gift list, which you can easily curate and share with attendees with just a few clicks through Amazon’s Wedding Registry.
And for guests looking to veer from the registry, find something extra special or more affordable, or give a sought-after present (that won’t get returned!), these top-rated wedding registry gifts are sure to get rave reviews from couples. Just add ‘em to your cart, and they’ll be at your door in two days if you’re a Prime member—though free and fast two-day shipping is also available to non-members who sign up for a free 30-day trial. Now all you have to do is write the couple a sweet message in a festive card, and you’ll be all set to celebrate!
Ninja Professional 72 Ounce Countertop Blender
Smoothies, juices, and so many more delicious sips are just a few pulses away thanks to this powerful countertop appliance with more than 2,000 five-star reviews.
To buy: $74, amazon.com.
Heritage Black Ceramic Pizza Stone and Wheel Cutter
Make homemade pizza that tastes even better than your favorite to-go joint with this ceramic stone.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering
With so many incredible recipes (her biscuits and chocolate chip cookies are to die for!), this collection of recipes, which was the most popular cookbook of 2018, will inspire plenty of delicious meals.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
CorningWare French White Round and Oval Bakeware Set
This versatile set has everything required to cook a variety of dishes whether it be in the microwave or oven. They’re also dishwasher and freezer safe.
To buy: $38, amazon.com.
Crock-Pot Six Quart Portable Slow Cooker
Because no kitchen is complete without one.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Slant Mr and Mrs Stemless Wine Glasses Set of Two
This sweet set makes any night at home feel just a bit more special.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Barbecue and Grilling Stainless Steel 16 Piece Tool Set
You know what coincides with wedding season? Grilling season. And this top-notch set has got everything grill masters need to whip up a backyard feast.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of Four
Hosting will be even more fun with these pretty mugs designed for serving the insanely popular (and easy-to-make!) moscow mule.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Fox Run 4050 Marble Rolling Pin and Base
You may think all rolling pins are the same, but you won’t after you use this upscale marble one, which stays cold longer and works even better on pie crusts and cookie dough.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Set
Give your favorite couple everything they need—muffin tins, cookie sheets, pie pans—to bake up a storm.
To buy: $80, amazon.com.
Totally Bamboo Three Piece Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board Set
These simple cutting boards are beautiful enough to use as serving boards, too.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
ISteam Wrinkle Remover and Steamer
While traditional irons and ironing boards take up so much space, this little gizmo is compact enough to store anywhere, and works fast to remove wrinkles on all sorts of fabrics. It’s small enough to throw in a suitcase, too.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Presto 03510 Ceramic Flipside Belgian Waffle Maker
Weekends at home just got so much better with this professional-style waffle iron.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Cards Against Humanity
Whip this out anytime guests come over, and everyone will be cry-laughing before you know it.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
Stanley 65-Piece Homeowners DIY Tool Kit
Every home needs a basic tool kit, and this handy set has it all.
To buy: $42, amazon.com.
Ohuhu Waterproof Double Sleeping Bag with Camping Pillows
For the couple who loves to camp, road trip, or travel, this cozy two-person sleeping bag is a little luxury that will make their upcoming trips even more romantic.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Cuisinart Metal Classic Four Slice Toaster
This timeless toaster will serve up perfectly crisp bread for years to come.
To buy: $59, amazon.com.
What Do You Meme? Party Game
This incredibly popular game is must-have for couples who love to host.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Ninja Air Fryer
This air fryer makes it simple to cook up lighter versions of popular foods (french fries, chicken tenders fish filets), so it will get plenty of use—trust us!
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Paderno World Cuisine Three Blade Spiralizer
Turn nutritious veggies into spiralized noodles in just seconds with this easy-to-use gadget that’s racked up more than 6,000 five-star reviews.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
When it comes to affordable vacuum cleaners, this bagless one from Bissell is one of the best on the market.
To buy: $90, amazon.com.
Miusco Five Piece Silicone and Wood Cooking Utensil Set
Put these top-rated tools to the test, and they’ll be there to help you serve up delicious eats time and time again.
To buy: $21, amazon.com.
GoPro Hero5 Session Waterproof Digital Action Camera
Epic honeymoon photos are just a click away with this popular travel camera.
To buy: $265, amazon.com.
Fitz and Floyd Daphne Five Piece Whiskey Set
Every couple needs to be prepared for unexpected guests or spur-of-the-moment celebrations, and this gold set beautifully complements a variety of home decor styles.
To buy: $60, amazon.com.
Keurig Single Serve K-Cup Pod Programmable Coffee Maker
Forget the outdated coffee maker, and gift one of these sleek and programmable machines instead.
To buy: $143, amazon.com.
KitchenAid KSMPRA Three Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment Set
Think of this fun gadget as an activity and kitchen tool in one. Couples can whip this out whenever they’re craving a fun date night or big bowl of pasta.
To buy: $123, amazon.com.
Villeroy & Boch Ovid Wine Glass Set of 12
Gift this set with a bottle of wine or champagne for a present that feels extra celebratory.
To buy: $54, amazon.com.
Nikon D3400 Camera
While this option is on the higher end, this thoughtful gift is a fun way to encourage newlyweds to capture all of their favorite moments together.
To buy: $419, amazon.com.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
The coffee-obsessed couple will love this high-end gadget that can whip up a sorts of barista-quality java drinks right at home.
To buy: $189, amazon.com.