Bridal Shower Theme: Pink Party Ideas

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated April 25, 2014
If you’re over all of those kitschy overdone themes, then throw a shower that revolves around your guest of honor’s favorite hue. Guess what? It’s not always something blue. This season we’re all about having a party with the many shades of pink.
The Invitation

One color with way too many gorgeous shades to count. From soft pink to deep fuchsia, this paint-chip inspired invite makes the perfect DIY template.

The Table

If you stick within the same color palette, you have permission to go wild with different patterns and textures. Think graphic cupcake liners, cool rock candy coated cupcakes, and glasses of Prosecco sweetened with sugar coated sticks.

The Decor

Rather than adding a pink votive candle (too predicatable for this party), add an unexpected touch to tables by dipping glass vessels in acrylic paint. Coat just the bottoms of rounded vessels in an assortment of pinky hues.


The Decor

Add even more interest to a tablescape by dressing up cylinders and other mismatched glass vessels with colorful patterned tape. The best incentive for decorating with tape: nothing is permanent.

The Favors

When it comes to the takeaways, make sure they're just as lively and fun as the party. Start with clear plastic boxes and pop in a sheet of patterned paper, which you can dress up or personalize with stickers. Fill these punchy containers with hot pink rock candy and ring pops.

By Krissy Tiglias