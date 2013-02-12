Bridal Shower Theme: Pink Party Ideas
The Invitation
One color with way too many gorgeous shades to count. From soft pink to deep fuchsia, this paint-chip inspired invite makes the perfect DIY template.
The Table
If you stick within the same color palette, you have permission to go wild with different patterns and textures. Think graphic cupcake liners, cool rock candy coated cupcakes, and glasses of Prosecco sweetened with sugar coated sticks.
Credits:
Rock candy crystals, candy.com.
Rock Candy swizzle sticks, candy.com.
The Decor
Rather than adding a pink votive candle (too predicatable for this party), add an unexpected touch to tables by dipping glass vessels in acrylic paint. Coat just the bottoms of rounded vessels in an assortment of pinky hues.
Credit:
Roly Poly votives, save-on-crafts.com.
Add even more interest to a tablescape by dressing up cylinders and other mismatched glass vessels with colorful patterned tape. The best incentive for decorating with tape: nothing is permanent.
Credit:
Washi tape, cutetape.com.
The Favors
When it comes to the takeaways, make sure they're just as lively and fun as the party. Start with clear plastic boxes and pop in a sheet of patterned paper, which you can dress up or personalize with stickers. Fill these punchy containers with hot pink rock candy and ring pops.
Credits:
Ring pops, candy.com.
Rock Candy Crystals, candy.com.