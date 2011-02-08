Real Wedding: A Charming Backyard Garden Party

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography
Rain during an (outdoor!) wedding is no match for this sunny couple.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Lanie Pilnock and Chris List

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

For two people who take pride in being laid-back and easygoing, Lanie Pilnock, 34, and Chris List, 41, faced the ultimate test: a garden wedding threatened by downpours. Lanie, a fashion executive with her own bridal store (lovelybride.com), had just finished converting her dress from two straps to one (a game-day decision), so a quick change of plans when it started to rain? No sweat. Everything was moved to the tent, where a palette of pinks and purples set a happy tone. Friends and family snapped pictures in front of a floral backdrop (made from durable outdoor fabric) with messages written on chalkboards. (One bridesmaid posed with a board that read, spray tan.) The couple even used guests’ umbrellas as impromptu photo props—proof that nothing could dampen their spirits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Perfect Petals

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

The bride took circles of fabric and burned the edges to create these flower pins, which she gave to family members.

3 of 10

An Unusual Procession

Getty Images

The photographer and the maid-of-honor scouted the prettiest guest umbrellas and gathered them to use in photos.

Advertisement

4 of 10

A Hint of Color

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

Chris bought his striped socks at Paul Smith (his favorite designer). Blue and purple fit right in with the color scheme.

5 of 10

Chic and Stylish

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

Lanie added tulle to a dress she bought in London. The center bridesmaid dress was Prada; others were J.Crew.

6 of 10

An Elegant Headpiece

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

The bride bought her feather-and-pearl headpiece on Etsy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Rainy Day Relief

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

The setting was the backyard of the groom’s sister in Gladstone, New Jersey. The twinkling chandeliers were from Ikea.

8 of 10

Sweet Treats

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

The couple got chalkboards from eBay and Staples. Ruthy’s Bakery supplied red velvet cupcakes.

9 of 10

Blooms and Baked Goods

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

Fluffy peonies and roses were arranged loosely on tables. Favor boxes held favorite waffle cookies from Amsterdam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

A Playful Photo Station

Kellie Walsh/4 Eyes Photography

Instead of using a guest book, the couple had friends and family write messages on chalkboards to hold in pictures.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple