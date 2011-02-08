Real Wedding: A Charming Backyard Garden Party

For two people who take pride in being laid-back and easygoing, Lanie Pilnock, 34, and Chris List, 41, faced the ultimate test: a garden wedding threatened by downpours. Lanie, a fashion executive with her own bridal store (lovelybride.com), had just finished converting her dress from two straps to one (a game-day decision), so a quick change of plans when it started to rain? No sweat. Everything was moved to the tent, where a palette of pinks and purples set a happy tone. Friends and family snapped pictures in front of a floral backdrop (made from durable outdoor fabric) with messages written on chalkboards. (One bridesmaid posed with a board that read, spray tan.) The couple even used guests’ umbrellas as impromptu photo props—proof that nothing could dampen their spirits.