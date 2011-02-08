Real Wedding: A Charming Backyard Garden Party
Lanie Pilnock and Chris List
For two people who take pride in being laid-back and easygoing, Lanie Pilnock, 34, and Chris List, 41, faced the ultimate test: a garden wedding threatened by downpours. Lanie, a fashion executive with her own bridal store (lovelybride.com), had just finished converting her dress from two straps to one (a game-day decision), so a quick change of plans when it started to rain? No sweat. Everything was moved to the tent, where a palette of pinks and purples set a happy tone. Friends and family snapped pictures in front of a floral backdrop (made from durable outdoor fabric) with messages written on chalkboards. (One bridesmaid posed with a board that read, spray tan.) The couple even used guests’ umbrellas as impromptu photo props—proof that nothing could dampen their spirits.
Perfect Petals
The bride took circles of fabric and burned the edges to create these flower pins, which she gave to family members.
An Unusual Procession
The photographer and the maid-of-honor scouted the prettiest guest umbrellas and gathered them to use in photos.
A Hint of Color
Chris bought his striped socks at Paul Smith (his favorite designer). Blue and purple fit right in with the color scheme.
Chic and Stylish
Lanie added tulle to a dress she bought in London. The center bridesmaid dress was Prada; others were J.Crew.
An Elegant Headpiece
The bride bought her feather-and-pearl headpiece on Etsy.
Rainy Day Relief
The setting was the backyard of the groom’s sister in Gladstone, New Jersey. The twinkling chandeliers were from Ikea.
Sweet Treats
The couple got chalkboards from eBay and Staples. Ruthy’s Bakery supplied red velvet cupcakes.
Blooms and Baked Goods
Fluffy peonies and roses were arranged loosely on tables. Favor boxes held favorite waffle cookies from Amsterdam.
A Playful Photo Station
Instead of using a guest book, the couple had friends and family write messages on chalkboards to hold in pictures.