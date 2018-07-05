These New Wedding Ideas Are Everything We Dream Of
Use Flowers as Chandeliers
As long as your venue doesn’t have super high ceilings, experiment with flowers as chandeliers. This setup, which could also be replicated at a rehearsal dinner, used baby’s breath above the table, accented by string lights.
Incorporate Old Cars Beyond the Getaway Vehicle
Ali Thorstad, principal planner of Maui’s Angels in Hawaii, used this vintage VW bus as a fun photo booth experience that doubled as a gorgeous photo prop.
Create a Literal Family Tree
For this California farm wedding, the bride and groom created a special homage to their families by draping a tree in lights and hanging framed family wedding photos from the branches.
Mix Metallic and Natural
The marbled look has been popular with wedding cakes for a while, says Valarie Falvey of Kirkbrides Wedding Planning & Design in Cleveland, but gold leaf detailing on the third tier and fresh flowers take the elegant design to a new level.
Go for Doughnuts
You might want to have a small traditional cake for cutting purposes, but instead of feeding that to your guests, opt for a beautiful, giant doughnut wall instead. This one at The Langham, Chicago incorporated several flavors from a local shop elegantly hung on wooden pegs.
Choose Cheese
Not cheesecake, but an actual cake made of cheese, can be a great alternative to wedding cake if you and your spouse aren’t into sweets. Champagne Taste Catering in Richmond, Virginia, created a layered “cake” of artisanal cheese wheels for a retro-themed wedding. Just note the cutting may take a bit longer than a flour-and-sugar creation.
Consider Alternate Seating Options
If your wedding has a bohemian vibe, consider adding low tables with lots of plush pillows as an alternative seating option for guests.
Decorate With Buckets of Flowers
Who says flower vessels have to be formal? For a more casual afternoon or outdoor reception, try using bright white buckets filled with flowers and greenery.
Go Vertical With Escort Cards
A stained freestanding wooden board, like this one by All You Need is Love Eventsin Los Angeles, creates a beautiful and chic way to display escort cards.
Think Beyond White and Blush
Yes, white and blush are timeless and elegant, but for summer weddings, bright pops of color in centerpieces are a great way to inject color into your reception space, says Liza Roeser Atwood of FiftyFlowers.com.
Turn it Upside Down
For a modern garden party wedding with a Palm Springs vibe, Becky Baker of Becky’s Brides and HotHouse Design Studio in Birmingham created bold, large-scale floral arrangements that buck traditional centerpiece design.
Incorporate Prints
Look for patterns and prints in your wedding colors (or complementary hues) to adorn your table numbers, tablecloths, napkins or menus. You can even do a different print accent at each table and coordinate the escort cards with each print, suggests Danielle Aspromatis, owner of d’Luxe Events in Mountainside, New Jersey.
Collect Postcards
If you and your spouse love to travel, create a guest book table with a rotating rack of vintage travel postcards. Have a designated person (perhaps a niece or nephew) direct guests to write the two of you a note on a card in lieu of a typical guest book.
Make It a Game
You can order customized game sets from Etsy for guests to sign on your big day, and you can look back fondly on the memories on game nights for days to come. We particularly love this Jenga set.
Ask for Marriage Advice
A guest book table is a great way to ask for more than just a signature from guests. Set out notepads asking guests to add their wishes, advice and predictions for the two of you, their favorite memory of you as a couple or the most memorable part of your wedding day. Don’t forget the glittery pens!
Communicate Through Cocktails
Cocktail napkins, that is. You can order these pretty, foiled cocktail napkins in dozens of colors customized with your wedding hashtag from Etsy.
Make Custom Tote Bags
For a destination wedding in a tropical location, gift each of your guests a tote bag upon arrival with your wedding hashtag screen-printed subtly on the inside.
See It Through
This is an easy one to DIY. Find an old window at a flea market, then get have it professionally etched with wedding details and your wedding hashtag, and display it at the entrance to your ceremony. Even simpler? Order custom decals that you can apply to the windowpanes from Etsy.
Mix Up Bouquets
Floral bouquets at wedding ceremonies have stood the test of time. To mix up the traditional bouquet, have your attendants carry floral hoops instead, suggests Nora Sheils, owner of Bridal Bliss in Portland, Oregon. It gives it a fresh, whimsical feel that’s still feminine.
Experiment With Paper
Splendida Weddings in Portugal created this romantic invitation suite using Khadi paper (made by hand in India) and gold calligraphy by Lenka Calligraphy. Don’t forget vintage stamps.
Play With Shapes
A highly stylized invitation with laser-cut details and calligraphy sets the tone for a glamorous wedding.
Tie One on
Each of these bow ties was hand-sewed by the groom and given as favors to the groomsmen and male guests. If your guy isn’t all about DIY, you can still do a bow tie bar stocked with ties from Etsy or a department store.
Do Double Duty
If your budget permits, his and hers favors are a fun way to incorporate the bride and groom's hometowns into a destination wedding, says Jamie Bohlin, owner and event planner at Cape Cod Celebrations in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts.
Give Take-Home Flowers
For a spring or early summer wedding, consider giving packets of wildflower seeds as favors. They’re easy to set at each place setting without disrupting your décor, and also easy for guests to take home.
Try a Greenery Backdrop
An alternative take on a floral arch, a semi-circle of flowers and greenery is a fresh way to ground the ceremony space, according to wedding planners at Lucky Day Events Co. in Irvine, California.
Create Keepsake Programs
These leather-bound programs by Kristy Rice of Momental Designs in Scranton, Pennsylvania, feature foil printing and free-flowing marbled ink. Even if you don’t make them for all the guests, it can be a sweet keepsake for you, along with your parents and grandparents.
Go Green
This incredibly unique invitation by Yonder Design in San Francisco is made from laser-etched acrylic secured with brass rivets and stuffed with natural moss.