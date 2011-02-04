Real Wedding: Mountaintop Affair in Malibu

Hillary, 33, and Lauren, 32, met while rock climbing. So marrying on the edge of a mountain in Malibu, California, seemed like the perfect way to take the plunge. The couple got engaged in June and wanted to have a summer wedding, ideally before Hillary’s five nieces—all flower girls—had to go back to school. That gave them about 2 ½ months to plan a celebration for 85 guests. First up: finding a relaxed, outdoor location. The couple settled on a private house with expansive grounds. Then they split tasks. Hillary focused on the photographer and design; Lauren took music and wine. The dress? Bought off the rack. Both agreed that the quick turnaround was a blessing—after all, the sooner you get to the mountaintop, the more time you have to enjoy the view.