Real Wedding: Mountaintop Affair in Malibu
Hillary Lipstein and Lauren Caston
Hillary, 33, and Lauren, 32, met while rock climbing. So marrying on the edge of a mountain in Malibu, California, seemed like the perfect way to take the plunge. The couple got engaged in June and wanted to have a summer wedding, ideally before Hillary’s five nieces—all flower girls—had to go back to school. That gave them about 2 ½ months to plan a celebration for 85 guests. First up: finding a relaxed, outdoor location. The couple settled on a private house with expansive grounds. Then they split tasks. Hillary focused on the photographer and design; Lauren took music and wine. The dress? Bought off the rack. Both agreed that the quick turnaround was a blessing—after all, the sooner you get to the mountaintop, the more time you have to enjoy the view.
A Cliffside Ceremony
The Jewish ceremony took place under a chuppah that included lace from Hillary’s grandmother’s home.
A Bountiful Bouquet
Bash, Please Florals created Hillary’s bouquet out of succulents, dahlias, and rosemary.
The Road to the Reception
The pair walked down a path to the lawn’s reception area; Lauren changed into comfortable sneakers after the ceremony.
An Inviting Buffet
Heirloom LA Catering created a spread of house-made cheeses for the cocktail hour.
A Natural Touch
A small succulent rested on each of the couple’s place settings. Menus printed with guests’ names doubled as seating cards.
Unique Centerpieces
Lauren’s mother painted table numbers on chunky rocks, a nod to the couple’s hobby.
An Outdoor Banquet
Guests sat at long, rectangular tables and feasted on mushroom risotto, short ribs, and tiramisù.
Mood Lighting
As the sun set, globe lanterns provided soft illumination.
The Happy Couple
Hillary got her dress from Les Habitudes, in Los Angeles; the hairpin is by Floreti Designs.