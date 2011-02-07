Real Wedding: A Modern Celebration Designed to Inspire

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Belathee
An unexpected location, subdued color palette, and unifying motif make this wedding a polished, modern affair.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Halli Brunkella and Nicholas Thiel

Belathee

For a couple that met in design school and share a passion for modern architecture, a casual, beachy wedding would not do. So when Hallie Brunkella, 29, and Nicholas Thiel, 30, decided to get married in their hometown of Los Angeles, they searched hard for a space that had a contemporary, urban feel. They settled on Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral and, for the reception, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry. Once the location was booked, the sleek color palette—black, white, and platinum, with accents of pale green—fell easily into place. The couple created one simple graphic, a plus sign, that they used everywhere from pins for the guests to the decoration on the cake. When it came to creating a cohesive look, everything just came together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Practical Pumps

Belathee

Favored by swing dancers, the bride’s shoes were ultra-comfortable.

3 of 10

Picture Perfect

Belathee

Halli and Nicholas took pictures before the ceremony, then quickly joined guests in the garden for the cocktail hour.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Flower Girl Fashion

Belathee

The flower girl wore a platinum silk dress and carried a pomander of roses, hydrangeas, and ranunculus.

5 of 10

A Memorable Location

Belathee

The couple loved the idea of celebrating at a famous building that would also provide a unique backdrop for photos.

6 of 10

Perfectly Suited

Belathee

Groomsmen and the father of the bride had labels with the plus-sign motif sewn into their suits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Stylish and Simple

Belathee

Halli’s dress was by Jenny Lee; her bridesmaids wore black silk dresses from J.Crew.

8 of 10

Neat as a Pin

Belathee

Using a button maker, the couple made pins with the plus sign for their guests.

9 of 10

A Sweet Escape

Belathee

At the end of the night, the bride and groom slipped away for some quiet, enveloped by the dramatically lit building.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Lucious and Layered

Belathee

The black-and-white cake by Patina Catering had chocolate and lemon layers and, yes, plus signs etched into the icing.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple