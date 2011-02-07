Real Wedding: A Modern Celebration Designed to Inspire
Halli Brunkella and Nicholas Thiel
For a couple that met in design school and share a passion for modern architecture, a casual, beachy wedding would not do. So when Hallie Brunkella, 29, and Nicholas Thiel, 30, decided to get married in their hometown of Los Angeles, they searched hard for a space that had a contemporary, urban feel. They settled on Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral and, for the reception, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, designed by Frank Gehry. Once the location was booked, the sleek color palette—black, white, and platinum, with accents of pale green—fell easily into place. The couple created one simple graphic, a plus sign, that they used everywhere from pins for the guests to the decoration on the cake. When it came to creating a cohesive look, everything just came together.
Practical Pumps
Favored by swing dancers, the bride’s shoes were ultra-comfortable.
Picture Perfect
Halli and Nicholas took pictures before the ceremony, then quickly joined guests in the garden for the cocktail hour.
Flower Girl Fashion
The flower girl wore a platinum silk dress and carried a pomander of roses, hydrangeas, and ranunculus.
A Memorable Location
The couple loved the idea of celebrating at a famous building that would also provide a unique backdrop for photos.
Perfectly Suited
Groomsmen and the father of the bride had labels with the plus-sign motif sewn into their suits.
Stylish and Simple
Halli’s dress was by Jenny Lee; her bridesmaids wore black silk dresses from J.Crew.
Neat as a Pin
Using a button maker, the couple made pins with the plus sign for their guests.
A Sweet Escape
At the end of the night, the bride and groom slipped away for some quiet, enveloped by the dramatically lit building.
Lucious and Layered
The black-and-white cake by Patina Catering had chocolate and lemon layers and, yes, plus signs etched into the icing.