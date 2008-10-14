Real Simple Weddings Honeymoon Packing Checklist Honeymoon Packing Checklist The essential packing list for all types of destinations, plus where to stash all of your items. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Illustration of an airplane Credit: PAPERCUT Carry-on Bag: All Destinations Checklist Airline boarding passes and other travel tickets Passport, visas Driver's license Credit, ATM, auto-club, and telephone calling cards Money and traveler's checks Hotel, theater, restaurant, or other reservation confirmations Photocopies of all cards, travel and traveler's check documents, vaccination document, prescriptions, health-insurance card(s), and medical or trip insurance documents detailing coverage and contacts Phone numbers for your doctor, other emergency contacts, and credit card companies Prescription medicine (in the original bottle) Contraception Aspirin or ibuprofen and travel-sickness pills Toothbrush and toothpaste Small bag of makeup Brush and comb Camera Any valuable jewelry In-flight reading Light sweater One change of clothing, including underwear Headphones for in-flight movies Travel pillow and blanket Sewing kit Checked Bag: All Destinations Checklist 2 to 3 pairs of shoes or sandals (stick with ones you've worn before and have broken in) 3 pairs of light cotton socks 2 pairs of shorts (for warm destinations) 2 pairs of pants 2 to 3 skirts or dresses 4 T-shirts or casual tops 2 blouses or shirts Lingerie Slippers 3 to 7 pairs of underwear, 2 to 3 bras Evening wrap or jacket Evening bag Swimsuit (if appropriate for destination) Shampoo and conditioner Soap and face cleanser Deodorant Hand and body lotion Lip balm Personal-hygiene items Tooth floss Cotton balls or swabs Tweezers Nail file or clippers Razors and shaving cream Hair dryer (if your hotel does not provide one) Insect repellent (if appropriate for destination) Sunscreen and sunglasses Contact-lens solution and extra contact lenses or eyeglasses (if needed) Chargers for cell phones, iPods, and digital cameras (leave home with everything fully charged) Electrical adapter for destinations outside the U.S. (if needed) Camera film or memory cards and tripod. Video camera Extra camera batteries Various sizes of re-sealable plastic bags Maps, guidebooks, and a translation dictionary (if needed) Antibacterial wipes Travel alarm clock Addresses of friends and family for postcards Comfortable daypack for carrying guidebooks, snacks, and essentials Swiss Army knife (for picnics or emergencies) Travel umbrella or rain poncho Travel medical kit (Band-Aids, antacids, antihistamines, diarrhea medicine, antibacterial cream) Foldable, lightweight tote for bringing home souvenirs iPod (loaded with romantic music) and iPod dock or CDs (if hotel room is equipped with a player) Travel candle with a romantic scent, matches Bubble bath Scented massage oil Add-ons for Beach Honeymoon Checklist Paperbacks Aloe vera gel or after-sun cream Beach bag (can double as tote to bring home souvenirs) Sun hat Second swimsuit and cover-up Flip-flops or day-to-night sandals Water shoes Add-ons for Skiing Honeymoon Checklist Waterproof ski pants and jacket or snowsuit Turtlenecks Heavy sweaters Underlayers (such as long underwear) Gloves or mittens Warm hat or headband Neck warmer or scarf Goggles Skis, poles, ski boots (consider express-mailing ahead to your hotel) Waterproof socks Hand and foot warmers Waterproof boots Ski lock Ski bag Add-ons for Sightseeing or Safari Honeymoon Checklist Comfortable walking shoes or hiking boots Small compass Mosquito netting (if needed) Binoculars Clothing in neutral colors (include long- and short-sleeve shirts, long pants, and shorts; avoid bright and white clothing, which can distract wildlife) Safari or sun hat Wildlife guides