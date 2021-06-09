Weddings Are Back in Full Force-Here's How to Avoid Overspending as an Overbooked Wedding Guest

14 Know it's OK to say no.

According to the same Credit Karma survey, one-third of respondents said they wouldn't feel comfortable saying no to a friend's wedding even if they couldn't afford to attend. But that stigma needs to change; you shouldn't feel bad if you have to skip. "Sometimes it's just not financially feasible to attend a wedding, and that's OK," says Bringle. If you can't make it to the wedding, plan a budget-friendly celebration with the couple, such as hosting a small dinner party or attending a summer concert together, she suggests. Or, ask if they have plans to live-stream the ceremony and watch from your home. (That said, even if you can't attend, it's still a thoughtful gesture to send at least a small gift, if you can swing it.)

