Adorable Ideas for Your Flower Girl and Ring Bearer
All Dressed Up
Preparing to take his first few steps down the aisle, dressed in formal duds, and guarding those rings as only a true bearer does.
Photo by: Sonia Savio on Munaluchi Bridal via Lover.ly
Crown of Glory
A pretty green and white floral headpiece for an elegant little lady dressed in all white.
Photo by: Matthew Morgan Photography on Wedding Chicks via Lover.ly
Preppy Pals
Formal? Far from it. At this charming farmhouse fete, the boys dressed in purple gingham button-down shirts, suspenders, and newsboy caps.
Photo by: Lissa Anglin on Well Groomed via Lover.ly
Life of the Party
Think out of the box when weaving your wedding details together. This couple pulled off a roaring 1920s-theme with the girls wearing floral frocks and the boys in navy suspenders and newsboy caps.
Photo by: Gabriel and Carin Photography on Wedding Chicks via Lover.ly
Lofty Lady
This affair to remember in California included a flower girl dressed in a flowy dress in a vibrant shade of yellow. Rather than carrying a bouquet of flowers, she held an oversized marigold-hued balloon.
Photo by: Meg Smith on Snippet and Ink via Lover.ly
Leading the Way
Take a cue from this sweet flower girl, who leads the way with a sign of love, rather than the traditional bouquet of blooms. (Heart melts.)
Photo by: Ivy Reynolds on Snippet and Ink via Lover.ly
Swinging in Portland
At this charming Portland celebration, the little lady takes a well-deserved break on a backyard swing.
Photo by: You Look Nice Today on Snippet and Ink via Lover.ly
Sunny Celebration
If your wedding vibe is laid-back and casual, choose tanks, tutus, and open-toed shoes (aka flip flops) for the girls.
Photo by: John Schnack on Inspired By This via Lover.ly
All About the Ruffles
Fall in love with chocolate brown for an extraordinary autumn fete. Instead of flowers, the girls carried signs to prep the crowd for the bride’s grand entrance.
Photo by: June Bug Company on Wedding Chicks via Lover.ly
Bright and Airy
Have a ball tossing big, cheery details into your big day. Oversized balloons in brilliant shades of pink and yellow will lift the spirits of just about everyone in attendance.
Photo by: Meg Smith on Snippet and Ink via Lover.ly
Lovely Ladies
The rich and rustic woods make a picturesque setting for capturing a sweet moment between a bride and her petite pal.
Photo by: Cameron Ingalls on Inspired By This via Lover.ly
Pretty in Pink
Ready or not, this well-poised flower girl is heading down the aisle. When it comes to her flowers, she can handle far more than the traditional white bouquet. Cue the basket filled with pretty floral blooms.
Photo by: Q Weddings on Grey Likes Weddings via Lover.ly
A Fun Fete
Take a cue from the venue (outdoors in Florida) and the mood (cool and casual) to dress your little guys. Flip flops are the ideal finishing touch for this celebratory dress code.
Photo by: Pure Sugar Studios on Every Last Detail via Lover.ly
Elegant Celebration
Honoring and incorporating customs into your wedding is a meaningful way to celebrate. This beautiful young girl wore a coral-toned lehnga and gold accessories.
Photo by: Shipra Panosian Photography on Maharani Weddings via Lover.ly
A Touch of Turquoise
Weave in your signature color by topping an ivory gown with a satin turquoise sash.
Photo by: Sylvie Gil Photography on The Brides Cafe via Lover.ly
Love Reigns
At a romantic seaside celebration, the flower girl and ring bearer spell out what the big day–and the days that follow–should all be about.
Photo by: Macon Photography on Heart Love Weddings via Lover.ly