6 Super Simple Bridal Shower Cupcake Ideas
Mini Macarons
Transform plain cupcakes—and turn one treat into two—by adding mini store-bought macaron toppers.
Idea and photo from icingdesignsonline.blogspot.com. See the complete instructions here.
Doily Liners
To create a pretty liner for pre-made cupcakes, snip a lacy 12-inch doily in half and wrap each half, cut-side down, around the existing liner. Secure with clear tape.
Roses
Use a slanted piping tip to transform a plain cupcake into a blooming rose (it’s easier than it looks!).
Idea and photo from cococakeland.com. See the complete instructions here.
Bows
Buy gummy tape, then cut and fold into the shape of a bow (using dabs of frosting to secure together, as necessary). The sugar on the tape lends a little sparkle to your dessert platter.
Hearts
Use kitchen shears or a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut hearts from raspberry or strawberry fruit leather. Press the decoration on top of frosting for an easy treat.
Strawberry Shortcake
Go romantic and fruity with a recipe for shortcake cupcakes, each topped with a heart-shaped strawberry.
Idea and photo from Jaclyn Bell at cookingclassy.com. See the complete instructions here.