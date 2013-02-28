8 Elegant Wedding Shoes for the Bride

By Heather Levine
Updated March 05, 2013
When it comes to wedding day accessorizing, the shoes take high priority. It's the time to find the perfect match between comfort and style. We got a jump on shoe shopping to bring you a few pairs that'll make your soles so very happy.
1 of 8

Something Bleu Nebulae d'Orsays

A fluff of gold polka-dotted tulle on your toes gives these not-too-high heels a sweet little sparkle—perfect for peeking out from under a more modern dress.

To buy: $80, bhldn.com.

2 of 8

Nina Eterna

Skip the late-night flip flops. A comfortable wedge is good to go all night long, and the off-center bow on this pair is girly but still grown up.

To buy: $99, ninashoes.com.

3 of 8

Caparros Caterina Pump

Give new meaning to the phrase twinkle toes with a delicate web of crystals. The rosy gold color adds glamour without being too bold.

To buy: $89, amazon.com.

4 of 8

Steve Madden Rachel

This peep-toe pump has a classic shape but still feels young and fresh in bright silver.

To buy: $100, stevemadden.com.

5 of 8

Alice + Olivia Paola Strappy Metallic Sandals

If your church frowns on showing too much skin, draw attention to your feet instead. These silver, faux-snakeskin stilettos are stunning.

To buy: $325, shopbop.com.

6 of 8

Kate Spade Emison

Make your something blue the star of the show. This jewel-toned (and jewel-topped) kitten heel is a gorgeous investment.

To buy: $328, katespade.com.

7 of 8

Giuseppe Zanotti Wedding Shoes

Who says diamonds are only for your finger? Pair these dramatic heels with a simple, light-on-the-bling dress.

To buy: $487, myglassslipper.com.

8 of 8

Badgley Mischka Women's Randall d'Orsay Pump

If your wedding colors are blush and bashful, meet the perfect shoe: petal pink with a modern rosette.

To buy: $172.50, amazon.com.

