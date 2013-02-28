8 Elegant Wedding Shoes for the Bride
Something Bleu Nebulae d'Orsays
A fluff of gold polka-dotted tulle on your toes gives these not-too-high heels a sweet little sparkle—perfect for peeking out from under a more modern dress.
To buy: $80, bhldn.com.
Nina Eterna
Skip the late-night flip flops. A comfortable wedge is good to go all night long, and the off-center bow on this pair is girly but still grown up.
To buy: $99, ninashoes.com.
Caparros Caterina Pump
Give new meaning to the phrase twinkle toes with a delicate web of crystals. The rosy gold color adds glamour without being too bold.
To buy: $89, amazon.com.
Steve Madden Rachel
This peep-toe pump has a classic shape but still feels young and fresh in bright silver.
To buy: $100, stevemadden.com.
Alice + Olivia Paola Strappy Metallic Sandals
If your church frowns on showing too much skin, draw attention to your feet instead. These silver, faux-snakeskin stilettos are stunning.
To buy: $325, shopbop.com.
Kate Spade Emison
Make your something blue the star of the show. This jewel-toned (and jewel-topped) kitten heel is a gorgeous investment.
To buy: $328, katespade.com.
Giuseppe Zanotti Wedding Shoes
Who says diamonds are only for your finger? Pair these dramatic heels with a simple, light-on-the-bling dress.
To buy: $487, myglassslipper.com.
Badgley Mischka Women's Randall d'Orsay Pump
If your wedding colors are blush and bashful, meet the perfect shoe: petal pink with a modern rosette.
To buy: $172.50, amazon.com.