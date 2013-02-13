Gorgeous Wedding Jewelry

By Heather Levine
Updated August 29, 2014
jcrew.com
Complete your wedding day look with the right dazzling accessories.
Start Slideshow

1 of 24

J. Crew Crystal Venus Flytrap Necklace

jcrew.com

Like a strand of sparkling engagement rings. Pair this simple, yet bold, necklace with a sleek, modern gown.

To buy: $98, jcrew.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Janna Conner Designs Gold Plate Fancy Mara Neck

jannaconner.com

Delicate gold flowers and not-too-perfect freshwater pearls give this feminine necklace a sweet, natural feel.

To buy: $174, 213-741-2137.

3 of 24

Henri Bendel Debutante Pearl Necklace

henribendel.com

What’s more classic than a strand of pearls? This double loop is pretty, sophisticated, and won’t distract from an embellished dress.

To buy: $68, henribendel.com.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Shop Design Spark Crystal Collar Necklace

shopdesignspark.com

A trendy collar that’s less than $50? The choice is crystal clear.

To buy: $40, shopdesignspark.com.

5 of 24

Hélène Zubeldia for Swarovski Crystallize Purity Opulence Necklace

swarovski-elements.com

Third strand’s the charm: This delicate piece features a simple silhouette but still provides plenty of sparkle.

To buy: $258, swarovski-elements.com for info.

6 of 24

Chloe and Isabel Art Deco Starburst Earrings

chloeandisabel.com

You’re the star (of course!) but these pretty picks sure do shine. The art deco design keeps them feeling grown-up.

To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Chloe and Isabel Open Pave Leaf Earrings

chloeandisabel.com

These gold, leaf-shaped earrings are exceptional enough for the wedding day, but perfect with honeymoon sundresses, too.

To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.

8 of 24

Fantasy Jewelry Box Valeria's Fine Three Row Imitation Diamond Huggy Earrings

fantasyjewelrybox.com

Prefer not to wear anything dangling? These crystal clusters look fabulous coupled with a necklace.

To buy: $40, fantasyjewelrybox.com.

9 of 24

Banana Republic Flower Drop Earring

bananarepublic.com

Pearl and crystal flowers that are sweet, elegant, and not-too-flashy.

To buy: See bananarepublic.com for similar styles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Dew Drop Earrings

elizabethbower.com

Drop-dead gorgeous—and ideal for pairing with an updo.

To buy: $170, elizabethbower.com.

11 of 24

Nina Holly

ninabridal.com

Cascading crystal chandelier earrings are both alluring and timeless.

To buy: See ninabridal.com for similar styles.

12 of 24

Kate Spade Fragment Pearl Drop Earrings

katespade.com

Asymmetrical clusters of luminous pearls and sparkly crystals are modern and classic at the same time.

To buy: See katespade.com for other styles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Bauble Bar Ice Burst Drops

baublebar.com

Skip the necklace and let these fireworks-inspired earrings steal the show.

To buy: See baublebar.com for other styles.

14 of 24

Genevive By Czc White Teardrop Pearl and Cz Drop Earrings

maxandchloe.com

These simple pearl drops have just the right amount of dangle without too much drama.

To buy: $185, maxandchloe.com.

15 of 24

Loft Black Stone and Pave Stud Earrings

loft.com

Don’t fear the dark side—these black diamond studs add a little intrigue to your wedding day look.

To buy: $25, loft.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Shop Design Spark Crystal Tear Studs

shopdesignspark.com

These brilliant crystal earrings are sure to be the most memorable teardrops at the wedding (well, maybe).

To buy: $28, shopdesignspark.com.

17 of 24

Chloe + Isabel Deco Baguette Tennis Bracelet

chloeandisabel.com

Slip on a classic tennis bracelet to ace your wedding day look.

To buy: $78, chloeandisabel.com.

18 of 24

Ann Taylor Crystal Squares Delicate Bracelet

anntaylor.com

Slip one on for a delicate and understated look—or stack more than one to add extra flair.

To buy: $55, anntaylor.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Lulu Frost Deco Bracelet

lulufrost.com

This cut-steel bracelet, featuring an antique shoe buckle, has a little rock-n-roll vibe.

To buy: See lulufrost.com for more styles.

20 of 24

Lulu Frost Goldtone Drift Cuff

lulufrost.com

This ornate cuff makes an exquisite statement—the ideal accessory for a simple gown.

To buy: $240, lulufrost.com.

21 of 24

Ben-Amun Crystal Angel Wings Pearl Bracelet

maxandchloe.com

A triple strand of pearls and crystal angel wings on the clasp. How heavenly!

To buy: $170, maxandchloe.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Roberta Chiarella CZ Cuff Bracelet

robertachiarella.com

Wear this delicate cuff on your right arm. (No sense competing with the radiant diamond ring on your left hand.)

To buy: $58, robertachiarella.com.

23 of 24

Nadri 'Art Deco' Line Bracelet (Nordstrom Exclusive)

nordstrom.com

Queen for a day? This regal, gold-and-crystal bracelet certainly fits the bill.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

24 of 24

Faye Kim Designs Bezel Earrings With Pearls

fayekimdesigns.com

Classically chic earrings of freshwater pearls and white sapphires that you’ll wear on your wedding day and for decades after.

To buy: $375, fayekimdesigns.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Heather Levine