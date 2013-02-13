Gorgeous Wedding Jewelry
J. Crew Crystal Venus Flytrap Necklace
Like a strand of sparkling engagement rings. Pair this simple, yet bold, necklace with a sleek, modern gown.
To buy: $98, jcrew.com.
Janna Conner Designs Gold Plate Fancy Mara Neck
Delicate gold flowers and not-too-perfect freshwater pearls give this feminine necklace a sweet, natural feel.
To buy: $174, 213-741-2137.
Henri Bendel Debutante Pearl Necklace
What’s more classic than a strand of pearls? This double loop is pretty, sophisticated, and won’t distract from an embellished dress.
To buy: $68, henribendel.com.
Shop Design Spark Crystal Collar Necklace
A trendy collar that’s less than $50? The choice is crystal clear.
To buy: $40, shopdesignspark.com.
Hélène Zubeldia for Swarovski Crystallize Purity Opulence Necklace
Third strand’s the charm: This delicate piece features a simple silhouette but still provides plenty of sparkle.
To buy: $258, swarovski-elements.com for info.
Chloe and Isabel Art Deco Starburst Earrings
You’re the star (of course!) but these pretty picks sure do shine. The art deco design keeps them feeling grown-up.
To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.
Chloe and Isabel Open Pave Leaf Earrings
These gold, leaf-shaped earrings are exceptional enough for the wedding day, but perfect with honeymoon sundresses, too.
To buy: $38, chloeandisabel.com.
Fantasy Jewelry Box Valeria's Fine Three Row Imitation Diamond Huggy Earrings
Prefer not to wear anything dangling? These crystal clusters look fabulous coupled with a necklace.
To buy: $40, fantasyjewelrybox.com.
Banana Republic Flower Drop Earring
Pearl and crystal flowers that are sweet, elegant, and not-too-flashy.
To buy: See bananarepublic.com for similar styles.
Dew Drop Earrings
Drop-dead gorgeous—and ideal for pairing with an updo.
To buy: $170, elizabethbower.com.
Nina Holly
Cascading crystal chandelier earrings are both alluring and timeless.
To buy: See ninabridal.com for similar styles.
Kate Spade Fragment Pearl Drop Earrings
Asymmetrical clusters of luminous pearls and sparkly crystals are modern and classic at the same time.
To buy: See katespade.com for other styles.
Bauble Bar Ice Burst Drops
Skip the necklace and let these fireworks-inspired earrings steal the show.
To buy: See baublebar.com for other styles.
Genevive By Czc White Teardrop Pearl and Cz Drop Earrings
These simple pearl drops have just the right amount of dangle without too much drama.
To buy: $185, maxandchloe.com.
Loft Black Stone and Pave Stud Earrings
Don’t fear the dark side—these black diamond studs add a little intrigue to your wedding day look.
To buy: $25, loft.com for stores.
Shop Design Spark Crystal Tear Studs
These brilliant crystal earrings are sure to be the most memorable teardrops at the wedding (well, maybe).
To buy: $28, shopdesignspark.com.
Chloe + Isabel Deco Baguette Tennis Bracelet
Slip on a classic tennis bracelet to ace your wedding day look.
To buy: $78, chloeandisabel.com.
Ann Taylor Crystal Squares Delicate Bracelet
Slip one on for a delicate and understated look—or stack more than one to add extra flair.
To buy: $55, anntaylor.com.
Lulu Frost Deco Bracelet
This cut-steel bracelet, featuring an antique shoe buckle, has a little rock-n-roll vibe.
To buy: See lulufrost.com for more styles.
Lulu Frost Goldtone Drift Cuff
This ornate cuff makes an exquisite statement—the ideal accessory for a simple gown.
To buy: $240, lulufrost.com.
Ben-Amun Crystal Angel Wings Pearl Bracelet
A triple strand of pearls and crystal angel wings on the clasp. How heavenly!
To buy: $170, maxandchloe.com.
Roberta Chiarella CZ Cuff Bracelet
Wear this delicate cuff on your right arm. (No sense competing with the radiant diamond ring on your left hand.)
To buy: $58, robertachiarella.com.
Nadri 'Art Deco' Line Bracelet (Nordstrom Exclusive)
Queen for a day? This regal, gold-and-crystal bracelet certainly fits the bill.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Faye Kim Designs Bezel Earrings With Pearls
Classically chic earrings of freshwater pearls and white sapphires that you’ll wear on your wedding day and for decades after.
To buy: $375, fayekimdesigns.com.