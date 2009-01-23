Wedding Dresses If You're Straight-Lined
Vera Wang
Taffeta strapless mermaid gown with folded neckline, corset back, and pleated flanged skirt, $6,900.
To buy: Vera Wang, 212-628-3400; verawangonweddings.com
Find out why you may want a dress with ruching if you're straight-lined.
Jessica McClintock
Polyester netting “Dakota” gown with shirred front bodice, Empire waist, rouched midriff, and long flared pleated skirt, $286.
To buy: jessicamcclintock.com.
Reverie by Melissa Sweet
Silk chiffon A-line gown with center front floral motif, ruched waistline, and draped side panels, $1,900.
To buy: melissasweet.com for store locations.
Christos
Tulle and Alencon Lace sheer “Preston” gown with V neckline and pleated and beaded midriff, price available upon request.
To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC; amsale.com.
Watters Brides
Washed silk organza strapless gown with full trumpet skirt and washed silk organza embroidered flowers embellished with crystals, $2,140.
To buy: watters.com for store locations.
Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)