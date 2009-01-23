Wedding Dresses If You're Straight-Lined

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
These gowns provide just the right amount of embellishment to give you curves in all the right places.
Vera Wang

Tara Donne

Taffeta strapless mermaid gown with folded neckline, corset back, and pleated flanged skirt, $6,900.

To buy: Vera Wang, 212-628-3400; verawangonweddings.com

Jessica McClintock

Tara Donne

Polyester netting “Dakota” gown with shirred front bodice, Empire waist, rouched midriff, and long flared pleated skirt, $286.

To buy: jessicamcclintock.com.

Reverie by Melissa Sweet

Tara Donne

Silk chiffon A-line gown with center front floral motif, ruched waistline, and draped side panels, $1,900.

To buy: melissasweet.com for store locations.

Christos

Tara Donne

Tulle and Alencon Lace sheer “Preston” gown with V neckline and pleated and beaded midriff, price available upon request.

To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC; amsale.com.

Watters Brides

Tara Donne

Washed silk organza strapless gown with full trumpet skirt and washed silk organza embroidered flowers embellished with crystals, $2,140.

To buy: watters.com for store locations.

