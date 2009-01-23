Wedding Dresses If You're Petite
Claire Pettibone
Silk Charmeuse and silk chiffon strapless “Louise” gown with beaded tiers, crystal appliqué, and silk ribbon.
To buy: $5,900, clairepettibone.com for store locations.
David’s Bridal Collection
All-over draped taffeta gown with trumpet skirt and button back.
To buy: $499, davidsbridal.com for store locations.
Lela Rose
Chiffon strapless rouched bodice dress with flounce back.
To buy: Ultimate Bride, $4,695, ultimatebride.com.
Vineyard Collection
Satin fit-to-flare “Tabitha” gown with flounced organza neckline.
To buy: $1,550, vineyardcollection.com for store locations.
Priscilla of Boston
Silk organza strapless gown with velvet belt accented with elaborate rhinestone trim.
To buy: $4,600, priscillaofboston.com for store locations.
Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)