Wedding Dresses If You're Petite

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
Keep details small and the waist high to flatter your small frame.
Claire Pettibone

Tara Donne

Silk Charmeuse and silk chiffon strapless “Louise” gown with beaded tiers, crystal appliqué, and silk ribbon.

To buy: $5,900, clairepettibone.com for store locations.

Find out why you should avoid dropped-waist gowns if you're petite.

David’s Bridal Collection

Tara Donne

All-over draped taffeta gown with trumpet skirt and button back.

To buy: $499, davidsbridal.com for store locations.

Lela Rose

Tara Donne

Chiffon strapless rouched bodice dress with flounce back.

To buy: Ultimate Bride, $4,695, ultimatebride.com.

Vineyard Collection

Tara Donne

Satin fit-to-flare “Tabitha” gown with flounced organza neckline.

To buy: $1,550, vineyardcollection.com for store locations.

Priscilla of Boston

Tara Donne

Silk organza strapless gown with velvet belt accented with elaborate rhinestone trim.

To buy: $4,600, priscillaofboston.com for store locations.

Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)

