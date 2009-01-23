Wedding Dresses If You're Tall

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
A simple silhouette will help emphasize your natural shape. See these five gorgeous gowns.
Monique Lhuillier

Silk crepe “Kelis” sheath with V neckline and embellished illusion back, $4,730.

To buy: moniquelhuillier.com for store locations.

Find out which silhouettes you should avoid if you're tall.

J.Crew

Silk Tricotine “Robin” dress with button detail at side, $325.

To buy: jcrew.com.

Amy Michelson

Heavy silk charmeuse and satin bias-cut gown with low cowl front and back with scalloped, French re-embroidered lace detail, $3,730.

To buy: amymichelson.com for store locations.

Vera Wang

Silk crepe siren sheath with asymmetrical neckline and bias-cut flounced skirt, custom made to order.

To buy: Vera Wang, (212) 628-3400, verawangonweddings.com.

Christos

English net “Kensington” gown with trumpet skirt, Alencon Lace bodice, and ruffle collar, $5,900.

To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC, amsale.com.

Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)

