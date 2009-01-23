For any bride, gown shopping can be one of the most exciting projects in the long to-do list that planning a wedding entails, but it can also be one of the most daunting, frustrating, and, well, exhausting. If you’re a fuller figured woman in a swirling sea of teeny sample-sized dresses, it can feel like a downright insurmountable task. But we’re here to tell you that it shouldn’t. Every bride has the right to look phenomenal on her big day, and achieving the perfect look has nothing to do with shedding pounds or even fitting into a specific (and, might we mention, arbitrary) size.



For all women, regardless of weight, the real trick to a flawless look is finding a gown that suits your body, shape, and taste—one that highlights your best assets and the things you feel most confident about. If you love your shoulders or décolletage, try on a few styles that will really focus attention there, like something with a strapless or portrait neckline. Have a curvy, hourglass figure? A silhouette that nips in at the waist will really show it off. And don’t restrict yourself to only trying on one style or cut—you may be surprised by the dress you feel the most beautiful and flattered in. But most importantly, your dress should show off your personal style. Take this advice from Vera Wang (she knows a thing or two about wedding gowns): “I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman.”