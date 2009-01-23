5 Gorgeous Full Figured Wedding Gowns
For all women, regardless of weight, the real trick to a flawless look is finding a gown that suits your body, shape, and taste—one that highlights your best assets and the things you feel most confident about. If you love your shoulders or décolletage, try on a few styles that will really focus attention there, like something with a strapless or portrait neckline. Have a curvy, hourglass figure? A silhouette that nips in at the waist will really show it off. And don’t restrict yourself to only trying on one style or cut—you may be surprised by the dress you feel the most beautiful and flattered in. But most importantly, your dress should show off your personal style. Take this advice from Vera Wang (she knows a thing or two about wedding gowns): “I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman.”
Melissa Sweet for David’s Bridal Modest Wedding Dress With Floral Lace
We love this pick for those brides who don’t care to bare. The ballet neckline offers full bust coverage without being too covered up, and the delicate, sheer split half-sleeves are just the right touch for those who feel self-conscious about exposing their arms, but would like to avoid the often matronly vibe that sleeved wedding gowns can give off. Finished in a gorgeous beaded floral lace and an overlay of ethereal soft ivory net, this gown has loads of romantic appeal. Available in sizes 16-26W, as well as in regular and petite sizing, and with extra length.
To buy: $1,358, davidsbridal.com.
Stella York Silver Plus Size Wedding Dress
If a strapless style is what you’re after, this one is a beautiful option. The bodice has a sweetheart neckline that hugs and shapes the body’s natural curves (as opposed to strapless styles that are cut straight across at the top, which can dig in uncomfortably and distort curvier figures). It’s also carefully crafted with bust cups and boning to provide adequate support and the best possible fit. The full, exaggerated tulle skirt creates a balancing counterpoint—a great choice for those who don’t love styles that cling or fit tightly across the hips and thighs. Available in sizes 2-34.
To buy: $1,499, essensedesigns.com for stores.
Maggie Sottero Fredricka Dress
Planning a wedding with vintage inspiration, an Art Deco motif, or a Great Gatsby theme? For those who are hesitant to go the full-costume, flapper route (not that there’s anything wrong with that!), this stunning strapless style is a great way to get into the spirit. It’s the finishing touches on this one that really take the cake—from the delicately embroidered lace overlay to the eye-catching, scalloped lace hem. Corset underpinnings make for a flawless (not to mention, supportive) fit. Don’t let the dainty row of buttons in the back fool you, they’re a decorative detail that elegantly conceals a much more user-friendly zipper. Available in sizes 0-28, and also in all ivory or all white.
To buy: $998, maggiesottero.com for stores.
Allure Bridals Lace and Tulle Ballgown
Perfectly placed floral lace appliques are just the right accent to show off your waist if you have an hourglass figure. The tone on tone detailing adds visual interest without overwhelming your frame, while sparkly details at the shoulders add subtle shimmer. Busty girls take note: This deep V-neck works like a dream to flatter larger chests, while the full (but not too poofy) skirt brings top heavy figures into balance. The deep V-cut back shows just the right amount of skin (especially when peeking out from beneath a veil). Available in sizes 14-32W.
To buy: allurebridals.com for pricing and stores.
David’s Bridal Off-the-Shoulder V-Neck Plus Size Wedding Dress
A-line cuts are a great, slenderizing pick for any body shape, but this stunning satin gown takes it one step further by adding gently draped, rouched construction which draws the eye up and down for an even more slimming effect. A neckline that rests just on the tips of your shoulders will simultaneously frame your face and focus attention there, while making broad shoulders appear more in balance. Classic brides will love this gown’s clean, unembellished look—think of it as a beautiful blank slate for your veil and accessories. The back is adorned with a simple corset lace detail that ends in a sweet bow. Available in sizes 14-30W.
To buy: $500, davidsbridal.com.