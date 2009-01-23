Wedding Dresses If You're Apple-Shaped
Kenneth Pool
Raso satin strapless “Hera” trumpet gown with natural waist and draped bodice accented with crystal chandelier beading, $4,450.
To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC; amsale.com.
Sophia Tolli
Chiffon “Chloe” gown with Swarovski crystal and braided trim on sweetheart Empire bodice, $1,063.
To buy: sophiatolli.com for store locations.
Monique Lhuillier
Silk satin organza “Edie” gown with embellished bodice and cap sleeve, $4,850.
To buy: moniquelhuillier.com for store locations.
Pronovias
Smooth and pleated gauze, double breasted “Himalaya” dress, with V neckline, price available upon request.
To buy: pronovias.com for store locations.
Watters Brides
Silk shantung strapless gown with draped bodice and looped front sash, $1,370.
To buy: watters.com for store locations.
Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)