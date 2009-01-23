Wedding Dresses If You're Apple-Shaped

By Tara Donne
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
These gowns slenderize by playing up your waist.
Kenneth Pool

Tara Donne

Raso satin strapless “Hera” trumpet gown with natural waist and draped bodice accented with crystal chandelier beading, $4,450.

To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC; amsale.com.

Find out which silhouettes to avoid if you’re apple-shaped.

Sophia Tolli

Tara Donne

Chiffon “Chloe” gown with Swarovski crystal and braided trim on sweetheart Empire bodice, $1,063.

To buy: sophiatolli.com for store locations.

Monique Lhuillier

Tara Donne

Silk satin organza “Edie” gown with embellished bodice and cap sleeve, $4,850.

To buy: moniquelhuillier.com for store locations.

Pronovias

Tara Donne

Smooth and pleated gauze, double breasted “Himalaya” dress, with V neckline, price available upon request.

To buy: pronovias.com for store locations.

Watters Brides

Tara Donne

Silk shantung strapless gown with draped bodice and looped front sash, $1,370.

To buy: watters.com for store locations.

Market/styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)

By Tara Donne