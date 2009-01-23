Close

Wedding Dresses If You're Apple-Shaped

These gowns slenderize by playing up your waist.

Kenneth Pool

Raso satin strapless "Hera" trumpet gown with natural waist and draped bodice accented with crystal chandelier beading, $4,450.



To buy: Amsale Flagship Salon, Madison Avenue, NYC; amsale.com.



Find out which silhouettes to avoid if you're apple-shaped.

Sophia Tolli

Chiffon "Chloe" gown with Swarovski crystal and braided trim on sweetheart Empire bodice, $1,063.



To buy: sophiatolli.com for store locations.

Monique Lhuillier

Silk satin organza "Edie" gown with embellished bodice and cap sleeve, $4,850.



To buy: moniquelhuillier.com for store locations.

Pronovias

Smooth and pleated gauze, double breasted "Himalaya" dress, with V neckline, price available upon request.



To buy: pronovias.com for store locations.

Watters Brides

Silk shantung strapless gown with draped bodice and looped front sash, $1,370.



To buy: watters.com for store locations.



Market/styling: Susannah Cahn

