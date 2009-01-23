Wedding Dresses for Busty Shapes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
Six styles that let you display your décolletage without showing too much.
Tara Keely

Tara Donne

Silk taffeta Empire waist A-line gown with pleated V neckline and double thin strap detail at back.

To buy: $2,750, tarakeely.com for store locations.

Find out which silhouettes to avoid if you're busty.

Jessica McClintock

Tara Donne

Poly satin dress with sweetheart neckline, princess seams, and bubble skirt

To buy: $233, jessicamcclintock.com.

Mon Cheri Bridals

Tara Donne

Satin A-line gown with tip-of-the-shoulder straps and V neckline with re-embroidered Swarovski crystal inset.

To buy: $1,313, moncheribridals.com for store locations.

Reem Acra

Tara Donne

Caressa satin “Incredible Voyage” gown with tip-of-the-shoulder straps, embroidered bodice, and full skirt.

To buy: $5,000, Reem Acra Salon, (212) 308-8760, reemacra.com for store locations.

Watters Brides

Tara Donne

Silk shantung strapless gown with draped bodice and dropped waist.

To buy: $1,370, watters.com for store locations.

Galina Signature Collection Exclusively for David’s Bridal

Tara Donne

Charmeuse halter gown with V neckline, ruched surplice bodice, and beaded embroidered dropped waist.

To buy: $750, davidsbridal.com for store locations.

Market styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)

By Real Simple