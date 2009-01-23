Wedding Dresses for Busty Shapes
Tara Keely
Silk taffeta Empire waist A-line gown with pleated V neckline and double thin strap detail at back.
To buy: $2,750, tarakeely.com for store locations.
Find out which silhouettes to avoid if you're busty.
Jessica McClintock
Poly satin dress with sweetheart neckline, princess seams, and bubble skirt
To buy: $233, jessicamcclintock.com.
Mon Cheri Bridals
Satin A-line gown with tip-of-the-shoulder straps and V neckline with re-embroidered Swarovski crystal inset.
To buy: $1,313, moncheribridals.com for store locations.
Reem Acra
Caressa satin “Incredible Voyage” gown with tip-of-the-shoulder straps, embroidered bodice, and full skirt.
To buy: $5,000, Reem Acra Salon, (212) 308-8760, reemacra.com for store locations.
Watters Brides
Silk shantung strapless gown with draped bodice and dropped waist.
To buy: $1,370, watters.com for store locations.
Galina Signature Collection Exclusively for David’s Bridal
Charmeuse halter gown with V neckline, ruched surplice bodice, and beaded embroidered dropped waist.
To buy: $750, davidsbridal.com for store locations.
Market styling: Susannah Cahn
On-set styling: Ladd Brothers (Steven and William Ladd)