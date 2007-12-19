Wedding Dresses and Accessories Buying Guide
Elizabeth Fillmore Gown
Chantilly lace gown with silk slip, $4,950.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com for locations
Priscilla of Boston Gown
Cotton-and-linen eyelet gown, price available upon request.
To buy: priscillaofboston.com for locations
Alberta Ferretti Gown
Chiffon gown, $3,995.
To buy: albertaferretti.com for locations, or call (310) 652-9000
Vera Wang Gown
Gown of silk-georgette, net side panels, and organza, price available upon request.
To buy: verawang.com for locations, or call (212) 628-3400
Oscar de la Renta Gown
White silk-faille V-neck ball gown with embroidered skirt, sizes 0 to 14, $8,990.
To buy: Bridal Atelier by Mark Ingram, bridalatelier.com for locations.
J.Crew Dress
Sophia silk-tricotine dress, $295.
To buy: jcrew.com.
Kelima K Bolero
French-lace bolero with bell sleeves, sizes 2 to 12, $295 to $675 (depending on the lace chosen).
To buy: 212-334-6546.
Nicole Miller Bridal Gown
Double-face-satin bridal gown, sizes 0 to 16, $595.
To buy: nicolemiller.com for locations.
Selia Yang Gown
Strapless silk-organza gown with trumpet skirt and sheer neckline; sizes small, medium, and large; $9,500.
To buy: 212-941-9073.
Bride's Head Revisited Wedding Veil
Robin elbow-length veil, $400.
To buy: bridesheadrevisited.net.
Christos Bridal Gown
V-neck Alençon-lace gown with satin ribbon, $5,200 (made to order).
To buy: christosbridal.com.
Mikimoto Akoya Pearls
Cultured-pearl strand, $3,980; cultured-pearl stud earrings in 18-karat gold, $1,710.
To buy: 888-701-2323 for locations.
Selia Yang Dress
V-neck charmeuse dress with trumpet-style silk-organza mikado skirt; sizes small, medium, and large; $5,800.
To buy: 212-941-9073.
Oscar de la Renta Gown
White silk-taffeta strapless draped-bodice gown with floral-embroidered tulle skirt, sizes 0 to 14, $10,550.
To buy: Bridal Atelier by Mark Ingram, bridalatelier.com for locations.
Bridal Reflections Shoes
Ava silk-satin heels with rhinestone accents, sizes 6 to 11, $175.
To buy: Bridal Reflections, 212-764-3040.
J.Crew Dress
Vivian dress (unfortunately, no longer available). Try this similar style: J.Crew Sabine silk-taffeta gown, $695.
To buy: jcrew.com