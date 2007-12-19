Wedding Dresses and Accessories Buying Guide

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
Gowns, veils, and more featured in Real Simple Weddings.
Elizabeth Fillmore Gown

Tara Donne

Chantilly lace gown with silk slip, $4,950.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com for locations

Priscilla of Boston Gown

Tara Donne

Cotton-and-linen eyelet gown, price available upon request.
To buy: priscillaofboston.com for locations

Alberta Ferretti Gown

Tara Donne

Chiffon gown, $3,995.
To buy: albertaferretti.com for locations, or call (310) 652-9000

Vera Wang Gown

Tara Donne

Gown of silk-georgette, net side panels, and organza, price available upon request.
To buy: verawang.com for locations, or call (212) 628-3400

Oscar de la Renta Gown

Debra McClinton

White silk-faille V-neck ball gown with embroidered skirt, sizes 0 to 14, $8,990.
To buy: Bridal Atelier by Mark Ingram, bridalatelier.com for locations.

J.Crew Dress

Debra McClinton

Sophia silk-tricotine dress, $295.
To buy: jcrew.com.

Kelima K Bolero

Debra McClinton

French-lace bolero with bell sleeves, sizes 2 to 12, $295 to $675 (depending on the lace chosen).
To buy: 212-334-6546.

Nicole Miller Bridal Gown

Debra McClinton

Double-face-satin bridal gown, sizes 0 to 16, $595.
To buy: nicolemiller.com for locations.

Selia Yang Gown

Debra McClinton

Strapless silk-organza gown with trumpet skirt and sheer neckline; sizes small, medium, and large; $9,500.
To buy: 212-941-9073.

Bride's Head Revisited Wedding Veil

Debra McClinton

Robin elbow-length veil, $400.
To buy: bridesheadrevisited.net.

Christos Bridal Gown

Debra McClinton

V-neck Alençon-lace gown with satin ribbon, $5,200 (made to order).
To buy: christosbridal.com.

Mikimoto Akoya Pearls

Debra McClinton

Cultured-pearl strand, $3,980; cultured-pearl stud earrings in 18-karat gold, $1,710.
To buy: 888-701-2323 for locations.

Selia Yang Dress

Debra McClinton

V-neck charmeuse dress with trumpet-style silk-organza mikado skirt; sizes small, medium, and large; $5,800.
To buy: 212-941-9073.

Oscar de la Renta Gown

Debra McClinton

White silk-taffeta strapless draped-bodice gown with floral-embroidered tulle skirt, sizes 0 to 14, $10,550.
To buy: Bridal Atelier by Mark Ingram, bridalatelier.com for locations.

Bridal Reflections Shoes

Debra McClinton

Ava silk-satin heels with rhinestone accents, sizes 6 to 11, $175.
To buy: Bridal Reflections, 212-764-3040.

J.Crew Dress

Debra McClinton

Vivian dress (unfortunately, no longer available). Try this similar style: J.Crew Sabine silk-taffeta gown, $695.
To buy: jcrew.com

By Real Simple