10 Gorgeous Wedding Accessories

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Small but distinctive touches can make a major impact on your big day.
Anthropologie Light Seeking Drops

A glint of blue gives your face a radiant glow for all those close-up shots, especially if you’ve got the eyes to match. Also in green.

To buy: $78, anthropologie.com.

Featured May 2012

Glint Ruffle Front Clutch

Adorned with a gemstone clasp, this frilly evening bag is practically a work of art—making it the perfect way to crown a princess dress. It comes with an optional chain strap. Also in blush and black.

To buy: $88, nordstrom.com.

Ivanka Trump Pumps - Natalya2 Ankle Strap

Glittery gold Mary Janes add major glamour (and they’re a shoo-in for post-wedding wear). The ankle strap keeps your foot secure all day long.

To buy: $135, bloomingdales.com.

Sorella’s Fancy Art Deco Style Imitation Diamond Earrings

These delicate sparklers look like they belong to another era—and because they’re made of (very convincing) cubic zirconia, they’re got a retro price tag as well.

To buy: $43, fantasyjewelrybox.com.

Nina HB Luz Handbag

Just like you and your betrothed, this elegant frame bag in taupe satin is the perfect match—here, for any dress style or shade. Also in black and fuchsia.

To buy: $64, ninashoes.com.

Nadri Filigree Flower All Around Necklace

Designed to rest on the collarbones, an intricate floral necklace made of crystals beautifully flatters a strapless neckline.

To buy: $248, nordstrom.com.

David’s Bridal Crystal Sash

Add a contrasting sash embellished with crystals to make the simplest of gowns look like a couture creation. It also comes in ivory, if you prefer a subtler style.

To buy: $148, davidsbridal.com.

Badgley Mischka Pumps – Lacie d’Orsay

The 3¼-inch height and cushioned footbed means you won’t have to kick off your heels to dance all night. Also in platinum.

To buy: $215, bloomingdales.com.

Crislu CZ Tennis Bracelet

If sleek and simple is your style, adorn your wrist with a cubic zirconia tennis bracelet you could wear forever.

To buy: $154, bloomingdales.com.

Kate Spade New York Billie

Searching for your something blue? Step lively in true blue satin peep-toes. Available in four other colors.

To buy: $345, couture.zappos.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel