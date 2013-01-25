11 Affordable Wedding Dresses That Only Look Expensive
Vera Wang Twill Gazar Mermaid Gown With Grosgrain Sash
This sleek mermaid dress will look fabulous on your wedding day and in pictures for years to come. The back, which features an exposed netted corset with floral detail and draped fabric, provides just the right amount of flair for even the most traditional bride.
To buy: $300, davidsbridal.com.
J.Crew ‘Annabelle’
This Audrey Hepburn-inspired gown is perfect for the sophisticated bride hosting a big city affair on a budget. The plunging neckline—best suited for smaller busts—adds a little bit of sex appeal to a simple silhouette, while the bejeweled belt helps cinch the waist.
To buy: $895, jcrew.com.
Ann Taylor Lace V-Neck Wedding Dress
This gown features a modest neckline that’s perfectly suited for women with a fuller bust. The lightweight, intricate floral lace will look right at home at an outdoor ceremony. Plus, a hidden zipper means no fumbling to get dressed (or undressed!) on the big day.
To buy: $895, anntaylor.com.
Maggie Sottero ‘Debra’
The beaded bodice is dotted with radiant Swarovski crystals to add a touch of glam to your wedding day look. The wispy organza skirt is comfortable to wear and provides just the right amount of movement. (Imagine how beautiful it’ll look when your partner gives you a spin during the first dance!)
To buy: $1,249, maggiesottero.com for retailers.
Theia ‘Faith’
This simple style features a fitted bodice and a voluminous mermaid skirt to accentuate your figure and give the illusion of an hourglass shape. Slip on a pair of heels to lengthen, and pair this gown with a cathedral-length veil to complete the look.
To buy: $1,995, theiacouture.com for retailers.
Truly Zac Posen Lace Trumpet Long Sleeve Illusion Neck Gown
Perfect for a winter wedding or a formal Cathedral ceremony, this stylish long sleeve number provides ample coverage without looking frumpy. The fitted bodice and plunging v-shaped back help an otherwise traditional style strike the ideal balance between modest and sexy.
To buy: $1,350, davidsbridal.com.
Watters ‘Wisteria'
This gilded gown, dotted with strips of metallic lace, will shimmer as you make your way down the aisle. The barely-there illusion sweetheart neckline feels like a strapless dress, but provides the same coverage as a full bodice. Plus, it’s right on trend.
To buy: $2,100, bhldn.com.
Jenny Yoo ‘Lucinda’ D’Orsay Alencon Lace
Suitable for nearly any affair, this dress exudes timeless elegance that’ll make you feel like the belle of the ball (and you are!). The scalloped lace neckline and full skirt lend an air of femininity, while the removable fabric flower adds a tiny touch of whimsy.
To buy: $2,300, jennyoo.com for retailers.
Nicole Miller 'Millie'
For the minimalist bride, this silk chiffon dress’s clean lines lend an ethereal vibe that’s perfect for an outdoor or beach wedding. The plunging v-shaped neckline and illusion back is decked out with glittering crystals, which helps give the gown an air of opulence and formality.
To buy: $2,500, bhldn.com.
Amsale ‘Piper’
This strapless sweetheart gown is both classic and modern—it has clean lines, a full skirt, and a touch of sparkle. The ball gown-style skirt makes this a great choice for brides who want to add curves to a boyish figure.
To buy: $2,650, amsale.com for retailers.
Rue de Seine ‘Poppy’
Draped lace creates sleeves that provides coverage without sacrificing style and a stunning free-flowing back. The gown is belted with a wide white ribbon to give shape to an otherwise relaxed, casual style. Complete the look with a beaded headband or floral crown.
To buy: $3,200, ruedeseine.com for stores.