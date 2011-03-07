11 Adorable Flower Girl Dresses

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
watters.com
From party-perfect frocks to princess-inspired gowns, these dresses are sure to delight that little lady in your bridal party.
Watters

watters.com

The perfect pick if you're looking to add just a touch of color. Pleated bands wrap around the waist and along the hem to incorporate your signature shade in just the right spots. Multiple colors available.

To buy: Style 46248, watters.com for info.

Fox’ n Lily

foxnlily.com

This is the dress for the little one with big dreams of feeling like a princess. A bouncy tea-length skirt filled with layers upon layers of tulle and finished with a middle sash.

To buy: Frances, foxnlily.com.

Katino Katoo

katinakatoo.com

Incorporate one, two, or even three tones into your little attendant's attire. Detailing on the back includes a V-neck dip and an oversized flower. Decide on the look you're dreaming of and then customize the dress that's soon to be her dream.

To buy: Chelsea, katinakatoo.com.

J. Crew

jcrew.com

Searching for the ultimate no-frills party dress under $100? You’re looking at it. This classic silhouette is made of light cotton,has a hint of extra tulle underneath, and finished off with a pom pom bloom at the waist.

To buy: Fiora, jcrew.com.

Melissa Sweet

priscillaofboston.com

This petunia pink and ivory ballerina-inspired gown has a double layer of tulle and is topped with the perfect oversized bloom.

To buy: Style 101, priscillaofboston.com.

Little Flowers by Odyssey

little-flowers.com

She'll feel like one of the bridesmaids in your signature color. She'll feel like Cinderella with this full ball gown skirt.

To buy: Halle, little-flowers.com.

Dessy

dessy.com

Ruffles rule the runway this season. The three-tiers on this party gown will give your little girl every reason to twirl. Available in multiple colors.

To buy: Style FL4029, dessy.com.

David’s Bridal

davidsbridal.com

The cap sleeves, silk shantung fabric, and simple bow detail, make this dress an all-time classic choice. And the best part is the price tag.

To buy: Style 409010, davidsbridal.com.

Alfred Angelo

alfredangelo.com

This tea-length dress is perfect for walking, dancing, or even spinning. Plus, the chic bow in the center is the ultimate statement piece.

To buy: Style 6651, alfredangelo.com for info.

Jenny Yoo

jennyyoo.com

If you want your flower girl to look like she’s one of the girls, opt for this mini-version of the dress your bridesmaids are wearing.

To buy: Emma, jennyyoo.com.

Lilly Pulitzer

lillypulitzer.com

If you’re hosting a destination affair and prefer to give your lady a more casual uniform, this party frock is under $100 and has a bubble skirt that kicks up the charm. Two bright and punchy prints available.

To buy: Carolina Bubbles, lillypulitzer.com.

By Real Simple