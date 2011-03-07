11 Adorable Flower Girl Dresses
Watters
The perfect pick if you're looking to add just a touch of color. Pleated bands wrap around the waist and along the hem to incorporate your signature shade in just the right spots. Multiple colors available.
To buy: Style 46248, watters.com for info.
Fox’ n Lily
This is the dress for the little one with big dreams of feeling like a princess. A bouncy tea-length skirt filled with layers upon layers of tulle and finished with a middle sash.
To buy: Frances, foxnlily.com.
Katino Katoo
Incorporate one, two, or even three tones into your little attendant's attire. Detailing on the back includes a V-neck dip and an oversized flower. Decide on the look you're dreaming of and then customize the dress that's soon to be her dream.
To buy: Chelsea, katinakatoo.com.
J. Crew
Searching for the ultimate no-frills party dress under $100? You’re looking at it. This classic silhouette is made of light cotton,has a hint of extra tulle underneath, and finished off with a pom pom bloom at the waist.
To buy: Fiora, jcrew.com.
Melissa Sweet
This petunia pink and ivory ballerina-inspired gown has a double layer of tulle and is topped with the perfect oversized bloom.
To buy: Style 101, priscillaofboston.com.
Little Flowers by Odyssey
She'll feel like one of the bridesmaids in your signature color. She'll feel like Cinderella with this full ball gown skirt.
To buy: Halle, little-flowers.com.
Dessy
Ruffles rule the runway this season. The three-tiers on this party gown will give your little girl every reason to twirl. Available in multiple colors.
To buy: Style FL4029, dessy.com.
David’s Bridal
The cap sleeves, silk shantung fabric, and simple bow detail, make this dress an all-time classic choice. And the best part is the price tag.
To buy: Style 409010, davidsbridal.com.
Alfred Angelo
This tea-length dress is perfect for walking, dancing, or even spinning. Plus, the chic bow in the center is the ultimate statement piece.
To buy: Style 6651, alfredangelo.com for info.
Jenny Yoo
If you want your flower girl to look like she’s one of the girls, opt for this mini-version of the dress your bridesmaids are wearing.
To buy: Emma, jennyyoo.com.
Lilly Pulitzer
If you’re hosting a destination affair and prefer to give your lady a more casual uniform, this party frock is under $100 and has a bubble skirt that kicks up the charm. Two bright and punchy prints available.
To buy: Carolina Bubbles, lillypulitzer.com.