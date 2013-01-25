Calling attention to the neck and collarbone, off-the-shoulder styles are the perfect canvas for accessorizing with statement jewelry, like a necklace or earrings. This particular style also offers more coverage than a strapless gown would afford, and helps conceal the arms.

Lela Rose

An otherwise refined and minimal sheath dress is offset with delicate lace embellishment and dotted with appliques, adding just the right amount of bridal flair. The lightweight and airy material makes this gown a great choice for brides looking to add curves to a boyish figure, or capture an effortlessly chic look.