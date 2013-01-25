Designer Wedding Dresses That Are Absolutely Gorgeous and Right on Trend
Lace
Supremely feminine and traditional, allover lace is seeing a resurgence, ranging from conventional white Chantilly to Metallic-embroidered.
Vera Wang
Metallic-flecked lace adds an air of formality and opulence to an otherwise traditional style, making this a great choice for black tie and evening weddings alike. Brides looking to take a small risk can think of this style as the perfect alternative to a blush or ivory gown.
Isabelle Armstrong
This timeless dress is an ideal option for brides looking to balance a full bust, without sacrificing support or femininity. The flared trumpet skirt, fitted waist and V-neck straps give the appearance of an hourglass shape, while an assortment of pretty lace softens the overall look.
BHLDN
Embedded with a vine-like floral design, this intricately embroidered dress looks like it was plucked straight from an outdoor garden wedding. Plus, thanks to its structured shape and opulent design, it's suitable for daytime and evening weddings alike.
The Cool Shoulder
Calling attention to the neck and collarbone, off-the-shoulder styles are the perfect canvas for accessorizing with statement jewelry, like a necklace or earrings. This particular style also offers more coverage than a strapless gown would afford, and helps conceal the arms.
Lela Rose
An otherwise refined and minimal sheath dress is offset with delicate lace embellishment and dotted with appliques, adding just the right amount of bridal flair. The lightweight and airy material makes this gown a great choice for brides looking to add curves to a boyish figure, or capture an effortlessly chic look.
Carolina Herrera
With exquisite scalloped lace, an A-line silhouette, and three-quarter length sleeves, this beauty has all the makings of a traditional gown. And, thanks to its stunning off-the-shoulder caplet, you'll actually have two styling options: sleeves for the ceremony and strapless for the reception.
Pamella Roland
Ideal for a bride who favors a minimalist’s approach to dressing, this column dress may not have the sparkles, but it’s no less aisle-worthy. The luxurious and dramatic flyaway cape creates a beautiful synergy with the duchess satin dress, adding dimension to the overall look. Opt for this number if you’re having a big-city wedding.
Oscar de la Renta
Offering a modest alternative to a strapless dress, this romantic style—with its impressive ball gown skirt and fitted lace bodice—is an ideal choice for a formal affair. A dress like this will look right at home in a cathedral ceremony, where a grandiose dress is necessary to echo the magnitude of the space.
Illusions
The possibilities are endless with illusion-accented dresses, since they can replicate any neckline—strapless, sweetheart, or tank—but still provide the security and coverage of a full-coverage bodice.
Reem Acra
The cherry on top of this stunning A-Line dress is the embroidered lace bodice and barely-there illusion neckline. By highlighting the chest and waist with intricate scalloped lace and a second-skin fit, the voluminous skirt effectively conceals full hips, while lovely details like satin buttons up the back compliment the figure.
Alice Temperley
Practically designed with a winter wedding in mind, this long-sleeved style conveys what appears to be a polished bridal look at first glance but reveals an open back dotted with beaded snowflakes once you turn around. This bold combination means you can finally strike the perfect balance between modest and sexy.
Nicole Miller
For the bride who favors a strapless dress but would prefer the worry-free sensibility of a gown with straps, this lacy number is the ideal choice. By balancing the fitted midsection with a raised bust line and a trumpet skirt, a large chest is easy to conceal with subtlety.
BHLDN
Soft, butterfly cap sleeves gently toe the line between a sleeveless bodice and full-on sleeves. Because this style serves as an extension of the embroidered illusion bodice, it creates a soft, ethereal look that gently grazes over the shoulders and conceals figure imperfections in the most flattering way. Plus, the added coverage is great for more conservative settings.
Romona Keveza
Cascading appliques sprinkled throughout the bodice impart an ultra-feminine feel to this sophisticated A-line dress. Falling lightly away from the body, the graduated flare of the dress, matched with the sheer top, help to balance and elongate the frame.
The New Neutral
Influenced perhaps by the recent evolution of nude nail polish, the ever-expanding array of bridal tones has moved beyond the usual suspects (like white and ivory), to include an assortment of shades ranging from pink to taupe.
Monique Lhuillier
A ball gown fit for a queen, this show-stopping style features opulent Victorian-lace sleeves, an embellished-tulle skirt, and a barely-there illusion neckline. For the bride who really wants to be unique, the dazzling taupe shade is unlike any wedding gown your guests have ever seen and flatters an array of skin tones.
Pamella Roland
Thanks to sheer inset sleeves and a wispy full skirt, this beaded and bedazzled wrap-style dress is elegant and glitzy all at the same time. The V-neck helps to create the appearance of a slimmer and taller figure, while the transparency on the sleeves provides coverage that won’t look matronly.
Tea Time
With a nod to the 50s, ladylike tea-length dresses are making a comeback—for both City Hall weddings and traditional ceremonies.
Monique Lhuillier
Head-to-toe ivory Chantilly lace is reworked in a modern silhouette, freshening the overall look of this otherwise prim trapeze dress. The shorter hem is strategic for brides who prefer an outdoor ceremony or to accommodate an understated and chic second wedding.
Romona Keveza
Twirl with elegance like one of Degas’ dancers, thanks to this romantic ballet-inspired dress. It is the epitome of sophisticated, with its stunning crossover bodice, metallic-rosette belt, and wispy tea-length hem. It lends itself equally as well to a daytime wedding as it does a more formal ceremony. Plus, it’s extra flattering on petite frames.