Converse Now Offers Custom, Comfortable Wedding Sneakers for Brides and Grooms

Every wedding calls for something borrowed and blue, but the latest nuptial trend is all about custom wedding shoes. In an age of wedding planning where personalization is encouraged down to every last detail, it makes sense that even accessories aren't safe from the legion of brides and grooms hoping to put a personal spin on their big day. And now, Converse makes it easier for to-be-weds to create custom, flat wedding shoes that are actually comfortable.

The shoe brand launched a line of wedding trainers this week that include white, black, and metallic sneakers. Each pair was designed to help you tie the knot in style (not to mention comfort), so you can exchange vows and celebrate well into the night without the fear of blisters the following morning.

While the shoes were designed with brides and grooms in mind, Converse's new Wedding Sneakers line can be customized for your wedding party too—meaning you can gift your bridesmaids and groomsmen a thank you present they'll actually use once the champagne has been sipped and the reception is through.

The laid-back collection includes everything from glittered sneakers to embroidered shoes—there's even a pair of sequined Chuck Taylors for fans of the brand's cult-classic design. Of the shoe styles that are available, each can be customized using various colors, designs, patterns and text, and prices start at $35 per pair. Essentially, the wedding trainers act as a blank canvas, so you can create a one-of-a-kind shoe that will forever remind you of your wedding day.

If every detail of your big day has been decided except for your shoe of choice, allow Converse to help you create a custom accessory you can call your own. Buy a pair for yourself, shop shoes for your future spouse, or gift personalized trainers to your wedding party as a way to say thank you for standing by your side. Shop the entire Converse wedding collection here and consider the shoes your "something new."