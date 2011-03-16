This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



With wedding season soon upon us, many a bride is looking for a way to create the most special day imaginable…without racking up the biggest debt imaginable. The dress is no exception.



Wedding gowns can run into the thousands, which can eat into a good portion of any wedding budget. You want to look amazing, but you'd also like to give your guests something to eat, drink, and ideally sit on (even if Uncle Hal is more of the wander-around-inebriated type).



Wedding gowns are one area where you can significantly cut your costs. We don't believe in compromising on looking absolutely stunning on your wedding day, but we do believe in being smart about looking for the best deal possible.



Here are the best ways to score a cheap wedding dress.