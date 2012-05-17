More Than Something Sweet Necklace

When it comes to a strapless dress, almost anything goes. Here's your cue to mix things up: Choose a multi-strand necklace for a bolder look or keep it simple with a single strand.

To buy: friedandnellie.com for similar styles.

Vince Camuto Gold Tone Pyramid Stud Earrings

The key with the strapless style is drawing attention to the neck and collarbone. Stick with studs or small danglies for the lobes.

To buy: macys.com for similar styles.



Badgley Mischka Gisella Feather Pumps

Complete the look (and show off freshly polished toes) with a dainty pair of peep toe pumps in a neutral hue.

To buy: shopbop.com.