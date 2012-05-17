How to Accessorize Bridesmaid Dresses of Every Style
Start Accessorizing
Finding the dress that suits all of your girls is quite accomplishment, but your work is not yet done. (Sorry!) Create a polished, pulled-together look by picking the right accessories (shoes, purse, jewels) that will accentuate the dresses you've selected.
V-Neckline
J. Crew Blakely Dress
The dipped v-neck elongates the torso making it a universally flattering choice.
How to Accessorize a V-Neckline
Strapless Neckline
Shoshanna Vosges Lace Matina Dress
The ever-so-popular strapless dress showcases the décolletage and lengthens the neck, making it a popular choice for full-chested women.
How to Accessorize a Strapless Neckline
More Than Something Sweet Necklace
When it comes to a strapless dress, almost anything goes. Here's your cue to mix things up: Choose a multi-strand necklace for a bolder look or keep it simple with a single strand.
Vince Camuto Gold Tone Pyramid Stud Earrings
The key with the strapless style is drawing attention to the neck and collarbone. Stick with studs or small danglies for the lobes.
Badgley Mischka Gisella Feather Pumps
Complete the look (and show off freshly polished toes) with a dainty pair of peep toe pumps in a neutral hue.
Halter Neckline
J.Crew Sinclair Dress in Silk Chiffon
The structured wraparound straps of a halter neck suit many shapes, but are particularly flattering for women with broad shoulders.
How to Accessorize a Halter
Alexis Bitter Rose Gold Earrings
This style is the perfect excuse for an up-do. Pulled back hair paired with simple statement earrings will showcase the unusual, yet attention grabbing lines.
Lulu Frost Glass Stone Cuff
Standout earrings are begging for arm candy that makes a similar bold statement. Rather than thin bangles, opt for a thicker cuff.
Ann Taylor Viva Ballet Glitter Flats
Flats are not just for breaking out at the after party. Take an unexpected approach: Not just everyday ballet flats, this pair comes with double ankle straps and lots of sparkle.
Sweetheart Neckline
Ann Taylor Silk Butterfly Whispers Print Strapless Dress
An ultra-feminine choice with a more romantic twist. This neckline is particularly flattering for bustier women.
How to Accessorize a Sweetheart Neckline
Ann Taylor Vibrant Vines Necklace
For a polished look, choose a collar necklace that mirrors–doesn't compete with–the lines of the dress.
Rebekah Price Crystal Earrings
Just because you've selected a bolder necklace style, don't feel like you need to stick with studs. You can keep it simple by selecting small-to medium-sized drop earrings in a neutral hue.
Bettye Muller Brocade Kitten Heels
Kitten heels are low and comfortable, which not only makes bridal duties easier, but also completes the vintage style.
Jewel Neckline
Chloe & Reese Silk Faille Dress
Also called the t-shirt neckline, this high-necked dress is particularly flattering for petite women because it accentuates the chest.
How to Accessorize a Jewel Neckline
Kate Spade Caledonia Twisted Necklace
Use this elegant neckline as a guide for picking your necklace. Big colorful baubles look stunning overlapping a high neckline.
Swarovski Crystallized Paradise Earclips
All eyes will be on the neckline so simply brighten up the lobes (and offset the elaborate necklace) with button earrings.
Ann Taylor Strappy Metallic Sandals
Rather than choosing a heel that will weigh down the look, keep it light with high, open toe, strappy stilettos in a metallic hue.
One-Shoulder Neckline
Amsale Silk Crinkle Chiffon Dress
A flirty asymmetrical neckline showcases the femininity of the collarbone and gives a classic dress an updated look.
How to Accessorize a One-Shoulder Neckline
Crystal Tiered Chandelier Earrings
Be thoughtful about the accessories you pick. Remember that not every dress requires a necklace. Case in point: For a unique style like this, a necklace can be distracting, so make your statement with these sophisticated chandelier earrings.
Badgley Mischka Deco Teardrop Crystal Bracelet
Have fun with a flirty bracelet that adds a punch with dangling crystal teardrops.
Stuart Weitzman Blitz Shoes
Delicate strappy heels that complement the color palette will emphasize the soft and airy vibe of the dress.
Bateau Neckline
Shoshanna Santorini Tillie Dress
Extending from shoulder to shoulder, this unique neckline emphasizes the neck and shoulders.
How to Accessorize a Bateau
Lulu Frost Tassle Necklace
You might not think this dress needs a necklace, but don't be afraid to play up a classic neckline with a few long, layered strands.
Something Bleu Paramount D’Orsays
For a more sophisticated spin, stick with shoes in a hue a shade or two darker than the dress (too matchy-matchy will look all wrong), which will complete the head-to-toe look.
Pinched Brocade Clutch
There are certain dresses that don't need a ton of jewels. Between the high neckline and the pattern on this number, too much sparkle (necklace+bracelet+earrings) could actually take away from its natural elegance. Play up the glitz by working a fun and unexpected accessory into the ensemble like this mini metallic clutch with pretty stone clasps.
