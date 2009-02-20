Bridesmaid Dresses Two Ways
Tara Donne
Strategies to give your bridesmaids fashion freedom, while keeping a unified look.
Same Style, Complementary Colors
Tara Donne
Keep continuity with a simple shape, but vary the shades to match the setting (think wildflowers and green grass or an array of jewel tones) or to please pale- and dark-skinned bridesmaids alike.
To buy: Lynn Lugo, lynnlugobridal.com.
Same Color, Different Styles
Tara Donne
Most bridesmaid-dress companies offer a range of options in the same fabrics. You get the color you've always wanted; your busty friend and flat-chested sister both get dresses that fit.
To buy: Simple Silhouettes, simpledress.com.