Beautiful Bridal Hair Accessories
Justin & Taylor Vanilla Blossom Hair Pin
New (and inexpensive), but it looks like it came from your grandmother’s jewelry box. This old-world pin is perfect for the side of a loose bun.
To buy: $30, justinandtaylor.com for info.
Dauphines of New York Crowing Glory Headband
This ornate headband sits flat, so you capture a hint of princess without going full Queen Elizabeth.
To buy: $220, shopdauphines.com for info.
Renee Rivera Comb
A wilt-proof option for a hot summer day: Use this silk bloom to accessorize an updo or tuck loose waves behind one ear.
To buy: $110, reneerrivera.com.
Twigs and Honey Silk Organza Blossom Pair
A cross between flowers and feathers, these fluttery pins (with a drop of sparkle) would look lovely tucked into a braid.
To buy: $70, twigsandhoney.com.
Tejani Classic Hair Pins
These ornate clips would stand out on a sleek, simple ponytail—and keep wisps from blowing in during the vows.
To buy: $50, tejani.com.
Miriam Haskell Crystal and Pearl Hair Pin
Add twinkle to a pixie cut or pull a pin out mid-party to tame the hair you’ve shaken loose on the dance floor.
To buy: $120, miriamhaskell.com.
Deepa Gurnani Faceted Crystal Headband
Are you losing your blooming mind about what to do with your hair? Slip on this cluster of glittering flowers and… done.
To buy: $150, shopbop.com for info.
Carolee Crystal Bow Hair Combs
No need to tie these knots! These glittering bows are ready to shine and won’t come undone.
To buy: $38, carolee.com.
Jennifer Behr Aspen Barette
Don’t you dare cover this beauty with a veil. The organic shape and antiqued gold leaves are ideal for tucking on the side of a bun.
To buy: $198, jenniferbehr.com.
Claire’s Coming Up Roses Hair Clip
Like a flirty corsage for your ponytail—this fabric-and-feather flower is light, fun, and a great backup if you decide to pull your hair up for the reception.
To buy: $5.50, claires.com.
Colette Malouf
A modern headband for the bride who’s high on style and peony-ed out. Put the crystal-encrusted knot on top or position it off to one side.
To buy: $175, colettemalouf.com for info.