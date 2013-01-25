Beautiful Bridal Hair Accessories

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
justinandtaylor.com
From elegant to eclectic, choose one of these accents to finish off your wedding day look.
Justin & Taylor Vanilla Blossom Hair Pin

justinandtaylor.com

New (and inexpensive), but it looks like it came from your grandmother’s jewelry box. This old-world pin is perfect for the side of a loose bun.

To buy: $30, justinandtaylor.com for info.

Dauphines of New York Crowing Glory Headband

shopdauphines.com

This ornate headband sits flat, so you capture a hint of princess without going full Queen Elizabeth.

To buy: $220, shopdauphines.com for info.

Renee Rivera Comb

reneerivera.com

A wilt-proof option for a hot summer day: Use this silk bloom to accessorize an updo or tuck loose waves behind one ear.

To buy: $110, reneerrivera.com.

Twigs and Honey Silk Organza Blossom Pair

twigsandhoney.com

A cross between flowers and feathers, these fluttery pins (with a drop of sparkle) would look lovely tucked into a braid.

To buy: $70, twigsandhoney.com.

Tejani Classic Hair Pins

tejani.com

These ornate clips would stand out on a sleek, simple ponytail—and keep wisps from blowing in during the vows.

To buy: $50, tejani.com.

Miriam Haskell Crystal and Pearl Hair Pin

miriamhaskell.com

Add twinkle to a pixie cut or pull a pin out mid-party to tame the hair you’ve shaken loose on the dance floor.

To buy: $120, miriamhaskell.com.

Deepa Gurnani Faceted Crystal Headband

shopbop.com

Are you losing your blooming mind about what to do with your hair? Slip on this cluster of glittering flowers and… done.

To buy: $150, shopbop.com for info.

Carolee Crystal Bow Hair Combs

carolee.com

No need to tie these knots! These glittering bows are ready to shine and won’t come undone.

To buy: $38, carolee.com.

Jennifer Behr Aspen Barette

jenniferbehr.com

Don’t you dare cover this beauty with a veil. The organic shape and antiqued gold leaves are ideal for tucking on the side of a bun.

To buy: $198, jenniferbehr.com.

Claire’s Coming Up Roses Hair Clip

claires.com

Like a flirty corsage for your ponytail—this fabric-and-feather flower is light, fun, and a great backup if you decide to pull your hair up for the reception.

To buy: $5.50, claires.com.

Colette Malouf

colettemalouf.com

A modern headband for the bride who’s high on style and peony-ed out. Put the crystal-encrusted knot on top or position it off to one side.

To buy: $175, colettemalouf.com for info.

By Real Simple