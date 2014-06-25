7 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding

By Brigitt Earley
Updated August 29, 2014
If you’re dressing to impress at the next seaside wedding, scoop up one of these pretty picks.
MUSE Cold Shoulder Shift Dress

When you’re headed to an island locale, say “I do” to this breezy shift’s tropical bright orange hue.

To buy: $96, lordandtaylor.com.

Colorful Hi-Low Maxi Dress

thelimited.com

Thanks to the high-low silhouette of this color-blocked gown, you’ll look glam without having to worry about dragging your dress through the sand.

To buy: $65, thelimited.com.

Alana Side-Draped Dress

bcbg.com

When dressing for a coastal affair, take a cue from the cool blue color of the water and slip on this striking side-draped dress. Also available in green.

To buy: $198, bcbg.com.

Silk Georgette Keyhole Halter Dress

anntaylor.com

Reminiscent of a rare shade of sea glass, this silk purple pleated dress looks right at home among the surf and sand. Available in five additional colors.

To buy: $265, anntaylor.com.

Dress With Ruffled Sleeves

hm.com

This sunny yellow frock, complete with decorative ruffle details, is fun, flirty, and budget-friendly.

To buy: $35, hm.com.

Kalinda Dress

clubmonaco.com

With pretty pleats and a painterly pattern, this loose-fitting dress mimics the look of the brightly-colored scallop shells that line the shores.

To buy: $189.50, clubmonaco.com.

Jill Jill Stuart Gown

bloomingdales.com

For a formal waterside wedding, opt for this ethereal floor-length chiffon gown but skip the stilettos and pair with strappy gold sandals instead.

To buy: $428, bloomingdales.com.

