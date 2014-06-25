7 Dresses to Wear to a Beach Wedding
MUSE Cold Shoulder Shift Dress
When you’re headed to an island locale, say “I do” to this breezy shift’s tropical bright orange hue.
To buy: $96, lordandtaylor.com.
Featured July 2014
Colorful Hi-Low Maxi Dress
Thanks to the high-low silhouette of this color-blocked gown, you’ll look glam without having to worry about dragging your dress through the sand.
To buy: $65, thelimited.com.
Alana Side-Draped Dress
When dressing for a coastal affair, take a cue from the cool blue color of the water and slip on this striking side-draped dress. Also available in green.
To buy: $198, bcbg.com.
Silk Georgette Keyhole Halter Dress
Reminiscent of a rare shade of sea glass, this silk purple pleated dress looks right at home among the surf and sand. Available in five additional colors.
To buy: $265, anntaylor.com.
Dress With Ruffled Sleeves
This sunny yellow frock, complete with decorative ruffle details, is fun, flirty, and budget-friendly.
To buy: $35, hm.com.
Kalinda Dress
With pretty pleats and a painterly pattern, this loose-fitting dress mimics the look of the brightly-colored scallop shells that line the shores.
To buy: $189.50, clubmonaco.com.
Jill Jill Stuart Gown
For a formal waterside wedding, opt for this ethereal floor-length chiffon gown but skip the stilettos and pair with strappy gold sandals instead.
To buy: $428, bloomingdales.com.
