Wedding Dresses & Attire

Most Recent

This Is What Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Look Like, According to Top Wedding Gown Designers

This Is What Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Look Like, According to Top Wedding Gown Designers

Experts from some of the biggest wedding dress brands weigh in on what we’ve all been dying to know.
Rachel Zoe Just Launched a Beautiful (And Surprisingly Affordable) Bridal Collection

Rachel Zoe Just Launched a Beautiful (And Surprisingly Affordable) Bridal Collection

The celebrity stylist may be part of the high-end fashion world, but the prices of her stunning wedding dresses (and more) are accessible even for brides on a budget. 
Former Brides Are Helping Brides-to-Be Affected by Dressmaker Closing

Former Brides Are Helping Brides-to-Be Affected by Dressmaker Closing

Dozens of Twitter users are offering up their lightly used dresses at no cost. 
This Bridal Startup Is Giving Away 50 Gowns to Brides in a Pinch

This Bridal Startup Is Giving Away 50 Gowns to Brides in a Pinch

And proving there’s still good in the world.
Memorable Celebrity Wedding Dresses

Memorable Celebrity Wedding Dresses

They may not have gotten quite the buzz of the gown worn by a certain recently minted British royal, but these dresses of American notables are just as glorious.
Wedding Dresses If You're Tall

Wedding Dresses If You're Tall

A simple silhouette will help emphasize your natural shape. See these five gorgeous gowns.

More Wedding Dresses & Attire

Wedding Dresses If You're Straight-Lined

Wedding Dresses If You're Straight-Lined

These gowns provide just the right amount of embellishment to give you curves in all the right places.
5 Gorgeous Full Figured Wedding Gowns

5 Gorgeous Full Figured Wedding Gowns

Gowns with an Empire silhouette and structured fabrics will look great. Here, five picks from our editors.
8 Tips for Choosing the Perfect Wedding Dress

Choose the Perfect Wedding Dress for Your Body Type

Wedding Dresses If You're Apple-Shaped

Wedding Dresses If You're Apple-Shaped

7 Tips for Finding Your Dream Dress

Wedding Dress Shopping Tips From a Bridal Salon Owner

Upgrade Your Bridal Gown With Accessories

Upgrade Your Bridal Gown With Accessories

The Oval Cut Engagement Ring

Browsing for your dream engagement ring? This could be the style for you.

All Wedding Dresses & Attire

The Biggest Mistakes Couples Make When Planning A Summer Wedding

The Biggest Mistakes Couples Make When Planning A Summer Wedding

8 Elegant Wedding Shoes for the Bride

8 Elegant Wedding Shoes for the Bride

24 Gorgeous Wedding Accessories

Gorgeous Wedding Jewelry

The Emerald Cut Engagement Ring

The Emerald Cut Engagement Ring

11 Adorable Flower Girl Dresses

11 Adorable Flower Girl Dresses

Bridesmaid Dresses Two Ways

Bridesmaid Dresses Two Ways

6 Ways to Find a Cheap Wedding Dress

6 Ways to Find a Cheap Wedding Dress

Best Sources for Inexpensive Wedding Dresses

Best Sources for Inexpensive Wedding Dresses

16 Gorgeous Designer Wedding Gowns That Are Right on Trend

Designer Wedding Dresses That Are Absolutely Gorgeous and Right on Trend

Wedding Dresses and Accessories Buying Guide

Wedding Dresses and Accessories Buying Guide

What to Ask Your Wedding Dressmaker

What to Ask Your Wedding Dressmaker

There’s a Gorgeous Gilmore Girls-Inspired Wedding Dress

There’s a Gorgeous Gilmore Girls-Inspired Wedding Dress

Where to Buy Bridesmaids Dresses Online That Your Bridal Party Will Adore

Where to Buy Bridesmaids Dresses Online That Your Bridal Party Will Adore

Why Lab-Grown Diamonds Could Soon Become the Most Popular Choice for Engagement Rings

Why Lab-Grown Diamonds Could Soon Become the Most Popular Choice for Engagement Rings

The One Mistake Almost Every Bride Makes on Her Honeymoon

The One Mistake Almost Every Bride Makes on Her Honeymoon

9 Indispensable Wedding Fashion Tips from Top Bridal Stylists

9 Indispensable Wedding Fashion Tips from Top Bridal Stylists

The 5 Best Places to Rent Expensive Jewelry for a Fraction of the Retail Price

The 5 Best Places to Rent Expensive Jewelry for a Fraction of the Retail Price

Sad News: J.Crew Is Ending Their Bridal Collection

Sad News: J.Crew Is Ending Their Bridal Collection

Wedding Dresses If You're Small-Chested

Wedding Dresses If You're Small-Chested

Wedding Dresses If You're Pear-Shaped

Wedding Dresses If You're Pear-Shaped

Wedding Dresses If You're Petite

Wedding Dresses If You're Petite

Wedding Dresses If You're Busty

Wedding Dresses for Busty Shapes

Get Creative With Wedding Customs

Get Creative With Wedding Customs

10 Wedding Attire Questions, Answered

10 Wedding Attire Questions

These Are the Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles of 2019—and They’re Refreshingly Classic

These Are the Most Popular Engagement Ring Styles of 2019—and They’re Refreshingly Classic

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com