7 DIY Wedding Decorations
Color Dipped Cork Place Card Holders
Transform simple cork lids—readily available at craft stores (or, with enough forethought, you can collect your own)—into affordable and vibrant place cards. Simply use an X-Acto knife to make a small incision on the top of each cork lid (this is where your place card will sit) and dip each one into a variety of cheerful paint colors.
Idea and photo by The Vault Files. Get the full tutorial here.
Distressed Chalkboard Mason Jars
Plain old mason jars get a quick upgrade: Coat jars with a layer of your favorite pastel paint, let dry, and rub all over with sandpaper to create an antiqued look. Fill each jar with flowers for an easy, rustic centerpiece.
Idea and photo by Something Turquoise. Get the full tutorial here.
Glittery Mr. and Mrs. Chair Banner
It’s easy to create this sparkling sign with just a few standard craft supplies. Simply download the free printable template, use it as a guide to cut foam letters, punch holes on either side of each letter, and sprinkle with colored glitter. Thread ribbon through the holes to tie the sign together.
Idea and photo by The Elli Blog. Get the full tutorial here.
Vintage Wood Table Numbers
Perfect for a backyard or barn wedding, these wooden table numbers add a rustic element to your celebration. Print numbers—or even menus—onto cardstock and transfer the text or design onto the wooden rounds (readily available at craft stores) using just Elmer’s glue, Mod Podge, and water.
Idea by Wednesday for Green Wedding Shoes. Get the full tutorial here.
Floral Glass Vial Place Cards
These ultra-chic place cards are much more affordable than they look (hint: to keep costs down, opt for plastic vials and choose blooms wisely. Wildflowers are a pretty and cost-effective choice). Write guests’ names on kraft paper, lay it atop pretty fabric, punch a hole through both, and secure tags around each vial with a twist tie.
Idea and photo by Proper. Get the full tutorial here.
Glittered Tea Light Holders
This three-step craft makes it easy to create art deco-inspired lighting that will give your wedding décor a romantic vibe. Though the tutorial shows tall, narrow tea light holders, any size votive will work. If your venue doesn’t permit candles, use LED alternatives.
Idea and photo by Weddingstar. Get the full tutorial here.
Push Pop Confetti
Once the ceremonyis over, ask a bridesmaid to hand out these homemade confetti poppers for guests to release as you make your way through the crowd. Simply stick a custom label onto push pop containers, fill each one with colorful confetti (don’t forget to double check that your venue allows confetti), and secure the cap.
Idea and styling by Lauren Wells Events as seen on Style Me Pretty. Get the full tutorial here.