Delicious Wedding Favors
Macarons
French is the language of love, so why not celebrate yours with traditional Parisian cookies in flavors like chocolate, pistachio, raspberry, and lemon. Just package a few each in cellophane bags cinched with satin ribbons.
To buy: $18 per tray of 12, madmacnyc.com.
Monogrammed Cookies
Let them eat…Madeline Cake Favors. The mother-daughter duo behind Pennsylvania’s The Flour Pot bakery whip up these cookies, frost them in the color of your choice, and individually wrap them in cellophane bags tied with raffia. Add a message for $1.25 apiece.
To buy: $5.50 each, minimum order of 12 cookies, flourpotcookies.com.
Popcorn Tins
After your guests indulge in gourmet Hampton Popcorn, they can reuse the tins. For each quart of corn, you can select one of four flavors, such as Caramel Corn and White Cheddar Cheese. Ten additional imaginative flavors―like White Truffle Parmesan and Chocolate Caramel Crunch―are offered for $1 to $2.50 extra.
To buy: $45 for six 1-quart tins, hamptonpopcorn.com.
Miniature Cookie Cakes
These confections from One Girl Cookies are stacked sugar cookies sandwiched with lemon cream. You can tailor the icing, rosettes, and ribbon to your wedding colors.
To buy: $11 each, minimum order of 25 favors, allow at least six weeks for ordering, onegirlcookies.com.
Fortune Cookies
Prediction: Your guests will get a kick out of cookies that you can personalize with your own message like “thanks for sharing our lucky day.” Select the color of the chocolate dipping and the decoration―a heart or sprinkles in a variety of colors.
To buy: $2 each plus $40 typesetting charge for each printed fortune, minimum order of 36 cookies, beau-coup.com.